Chamber of Deputies says yes to the naming of the Olympic stadium in Rome after Paolo Rossi
With 387 votes, the Government undertakes to evaluate the possibility of naming the Roman plant after the missing world champion
With 387 votes in favor, the Chamber of Deputies approved an agenda with which it commits the Government to evaluate the possibility of assigning the Olympic stadium in Rome to Paolo Rossi, 1982 world champion.
the happiness of the wife
“I am moved, it is news that makes me happy”, is the comment of Federica Cappelletti, Rossi’s wife. “I thank the honorable Zanettin (deputy of Forza Italia, first signatory of the proposal, ed.) And also undersecretary Valentina Vezzali for her efforts, I really hope that a path will begin that will eventually lead to the naming of the stadium in Rome after Paolo . In particular I am pleased that politics is also moving, after the world of sport and football in particular did. Paolo is a national hero, who was able to unite the whole nation 40 years ago and he is still doing it now that he is no longer there, with many fans and enthusiasts who remember him with affection. Paolo has given a lot to football, both in Italy and in the world, so it is a well-deserved recognition “.
December 30 – 19:51
