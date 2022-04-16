Champion coach with America wants to lead Chivas for having “a great team”

There are teams that generate a lot of prestige in Mexican soccer and one of them is Chivas, for which multiple coaches would be interested in taking the reins of the rojiblanco team after the dismissal of Marcelo Michel Leaño from the technical direction of the first team; Nevertheless, there is one who, despite having been champion with America, wants to try his luck with the Flock.

Mario Carrillo, champion strategist with the Eagles in the Clausura 2005assured that he wanted the opportunity to direct Guadalajara, in addition to being convinced that he could take the rojiblancos to the fore, as long as they gave him time to work, since he considers that the Guadalajarans have “a great team.”

“The one I would like, would be me. With the team that is, I would be in the top five. I would simply ask for time, nothing more, because it cannot be done in a month. To me I really like the team, wonderful things can be done. I do not know him, simply from what I see he is a great team for me, ”she explained in an ESPN network program.

In a live dynamic, Carrillo detailed the qualities that the next Chivas coach should have, where he highlighted the ability to direct and work with young people in basic forces, for which he detailed that the best options, in addition to him, they are Matías Almeyda or Nicolás Larcamón.

“Guadalajara needs a great strategist, a great worker in the field and a training technician, that is, one who plays with Mexicans, who knows that their lower divisions are the best, it is what it is and who is aware of it. The only one there with that profile is Almeyda or Larcamón”, he concluded.

Since when has Mario Carrillo not directed?

The ‘Capello’ had a great step through America, getting the title; However, later it has been difficult for him to position himself in national football, since he went through Tigres, Puebla and Pumas, team with which he was in the 2012 Aperturabeing his most recent experience on the bench so far.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!