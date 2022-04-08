Champion with Lakers leaves the team due to the harsh elimination

After being eliminated in the 2021-22 NBA season by not qualifying for the Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers have already removed the first player who was a champion with the team. LeBron James lost a teammate!

The plan for Los Angeles Lakers become a team contender for the title again put the first gear without even having finished the season NBA 2021-22. Staying out of the Play-In and the Playoffs claimed the first victim with a Californian team champion. ¡Lebron James lost a partner!

There is not the slightest doubt that LeBron gave the approval to form the oldest (oldest) team of the 2021-22 NBA season and appealing to sports memory, a champion with the Lakers in 2009 he returned to the Los Angeles team to give James a hand.

Injuries only allowed him to play 24 games in the season with an average per game of 4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists. With three games remaining on the NBA schedule, the Lakers they decided to release the first player after the harsh elimination according to two reports by specialized journalists.

Shams Charania, from The Athletic portal, was the first to report that the intention of the Los Angeles Lakers was to do without Trevor Ariza, champion with the team in the 2008-09 season, for a young player to take his place on the roster. A few minutes later the news would be confirmed.

Trevor Ariza, champion with the Lakers, leaves the team due to the harsh elimination in the NBA

The Twitter account of Los Angeles Lakers retweeted the message from Mike Trudell, official team reporter, in which he reported that the Californian franchise released Trevor Ariza to sign a young player ahead of the 2022-23 NBA offseason. The tough elimination claimed its first victim with a champion and former teammate of LeBron James.