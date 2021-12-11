Champions and Europa League draws: Juve with Atletico or Villarreal, City for Inter. Barcelona nightmare for Sarri and Spalletti | Our bets

Five Italians, in next Monday’s draws, will hold their breath waiting to find out which team their fate will reserve for them in the next round of Champions and Europa League. Juventus and Inter, the two survivors left in the top continental competition risk facing a top team: for betting analysts the most likely opponents for the bianconeri – qualified as first in the group – are Atletico Madrid or Villarreal, both at 4.75, while the combination with the PSG. Inter’s situation is more complicated with the Nerazzurri who see the draw with Manchester City, Liverpool or Manchester United as the most likely at 4.75. If the path of the Italians in the Champions League promises to be tortuous, the one in the Europa League could become at the limits of impracticability since one of the Barcelona, ​​Borussia Dortmund, Porto, Zenit, Seville, Leipzig or Sheriff Tiraspol. According to betting analysts, the Catalans represent the nightmare ready to become reality for one of them Lazio and Naples: a challenge against Xavi’s team, agipronews reports, is worth 4.75 times the stakes for both Sarri and Spalletti, the same share also reserved for Sevilla. Slightly better, however, could go toAtalanta, eliminated from the Champions League and therefore destined to face one of the runners-up in the groups of the Europa League: the most probable intersection is that with one between Betis or Real Sociedad, at 4.25, while the Braga option is worth 5.25 .