Champions, Atalanta-Villarreal 0-2 LIVE: Danjuma and Capoue! | First page

The round of 16 of Champions League, the highest European competition, await the last participant: fifteen of the best teams on the continent have already passed the group stage, the sixteenth place remains to be assigned, which will go to one of Atalanta And Villarreal. This evening at 19, at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, the match between Gian Piero is staged Gasperini and Unai Emery, valid for the sixth and last day Champions League, postponed last night due to the abundant snowfall that hit the Orobic capital and decisive for the fate of the Group F: Manchester United has in fact already qualified as first, the Young Boys is arithmetically eliminated. The Italian and Spanish champions of the Europa League in charge are playing for second place, with the Nerazzurri who must necessarily win to gain second place, due to the point earned in Switzerland, and yellows who are also good at equal, in addition to the victory. Whoever wins the second place flies to the round of 16 of the Champions League, where they will face the first of another group, which will be established in the draw on Monday. Whoever finishes third will go to the Europa League. Challenge in the challenge, the one between Zapata and Danjuma, two goals each so far.

STATISTICS AND BACKGROUND – The balance sheet speaks of 1 victory, 3 draws and 4 knockouts for Villarreal in Italy: the only victory on Yellow Submarine he won it in Rome four and a half years ago, on February 23, 2017, in the return of the round of 32 of the Europa League against Roma: the 1-0 was irrelevant because the Giallorossi played poker on Spanish soil. The other precedents against Villarreal in our Peninsula instead smile to the Italians: four wins at home with Villarreal, three for 2-1 while the only one with a difference of two goals brought the signature of Napoli, in the group stage of the Champions League . Three draws instead, two with Napoli, in 2011 (0-0) and 2016 (1-1) in the round of 32 of the Europa League, and the 1-1 with Lazio in the Uefa Cup in 2004.

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS:

ATALANTA (3-4-1-2): Musso; Toloi, Demiral, Palomino; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Maehle; Pessina; Ilicic, Zapata.

VILLARREAL (4-4-2): Rollers; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupinan; Gomez, Capoue, Parejo, Moreno; Gerard Moreno, Danjuma.

