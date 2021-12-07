Champions: Atletico make the shot at Porto and go to the second round! Leipzig and Porto in the Europa League | Champions League

of the group stage, waiting for the remaining matches tomorrow.The attention was almost entirely on group B, that of: after Suarez’s injury (who comes out in tears) and the double red of Carrasco and Wendell (to which are added those of three members of the benches after a fight), Griezmann takes the stage with a goal and an assist and time expired Correa and De Paul complete the work.

In group D, that of Inter Milan that finishes second behind Real Madrid, De Zerbi’s Shakhtar Donetsk does not even give up the whim of closing with a victory: the Sheriff finds the equal in 93 ° with Nikolov, responding to the scoring of Fernando. As for the other groups, Leipzig knocks out Guardiola’s Manchester City (2-1, scored by Szoboszlai, André Silva and Mahrez) and conquered the third place which earned him the “repechage” in the Europa League: Walker was sent off in the final. Closes last on Bruges, overwhelmed 4-1 by Paris Saint-Germain in the sign of Mbappé, author of a brace that allows him to become the youngest player (22 years and 352 days) to reach 30 goals in the Champions League, and Messi, who held the previous record and who in turn scores two goals.

In group B everything was already written, with a Ajax who also wins the sixth game by closing a great group (20 goals scored and 5 conceded) with the pyrotechnic 4-2 on Sporting Lisbon: the usual Haller scores, who reaches 10 centers in the competition and equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2017/18 record, scoring in all matches in the group. Borussia Dortmund also has fun, making 5 at Besiktas and allowing Haaland, who took over from the bench, to score a brace.