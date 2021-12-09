Champions: Barcelona eliminated! Benfica, Lille and Salzburg in the second round. A certainty for Atalanta | Champions League

Not only Juventus And Atalanta, the group stage of the Champions League closes this evening with the remaining matches of groups E, F, G and H.

Opens at 6.45pm the challenge between Zenith And Chelsea, bitter for the Blues who draw 3-3 and close group H in second place behind Juventus. Werner brings the Londoners forward after a few minutes, but Claudinho And Azmoun reverse the result. Kepa keeps Tuchel’s team afloat with his saves, Lukaku And Werner counter-overturn the result for a 2-3 that would give the top to Chelsea. But in full recovery, the joke: rejected short of the defense of Blues, on the balloon pounces Ozdoev who with a great goal signs the 3-3 that makes Juve happy.

At 21 in the group of Atalanta who is mistress of her destiny against Villarreal, but who will be forced to take the field tomorrow at 16.30 since tonight’s match was postponed due to snow, the Manchester United cemented his first place by drawing 1-1 against the Young Boys who thus certify the last place and, consequently, the 100% continuation of the journey of the Bergamo players in Europe.

Always at 21 on Bayern Monaco already qualified and certain of the first place does not make discounts and turns into Barcelona’s executioner who falls 3-0 in Bavaria and is eliminated from the competition (relegating to the Europa League playoffs) by virtue of the 2-0 win for Benfica over Dinamo Kiev which is worth overtaking and qualifying for the second round of the Lusitanians.

Finally in group G, where everything could happen on the eve, the Lille of the market men Renato Sanches and Ikoné, leaders on the eve, confirms the first strength of the group by winning 3-1 against Wolfsburg that closes last and out of everything. Move on to the eighths as the second, instead, the Salzburg who wins 1-0 at home to Seville and sends the Andalusians to the Europa League playoffs ..