Champions: Barcelona equal, Zenit reaches Malmö in the 92nd minute | News

The United celebrates, the Barcelona not yet. In Champions League, The Red Devils stretch Villarreal 2-0 with Cristiano Ronaldo and Sancho and fly to the second round, while the blaugrana make 0-0 with the Benfica and postpone qualification. The Bayern remains with full points with the 2-1 in Kiev (Lewandowski and Coman), lo Zenith hook the Malmö on 1-1 with a penalty in the 92nd minute. In group G they win Lille, 1-0 al Salzburg, And Seville, 2-0 on Wolfsburg.

GROUP E

BARCELONA – BENFICA 0-0

Barcelona and Benfica postpone the qualifying verdict to the last day, drawing 0-0 at Camp Nou. The Blaugrana rely in attack on the crystalline talent of the young Demir, definitely the most dangerous: after just 8 minutes he engages Vlachodimos, in the first half final he hits the crossbar with a great play and a left from the edge. The Portuguese try it with a header from Yaremchuk, on which Ter Stegen is attentive. In the second half, the Catalans close to the lead with Frank De Jong’s gore, which Vlachodimos raises over the crossbar. In the final, emotions on both sides: Piqué touches the winning goal with his head, Seferovic shoots high the counterattack of the coup. It is the final occasion of the match, which keeps Barcelona second but does not secure them from the Portuguese. The Blaugrana will have to defend the 2-point advantage on the last day, against Bayern: the direct clashes are in favor of Benfica, who will play at home against Dinamo Kiev.

DYNAMO KIEV-BAYERN 1-2

The unstoppable march of Bayern Munich continues, winning the fifth game out of five by imposing 2-1 on the field of Dinamo Kiev. The Germans immediately put the Ukrainians in a tight spot and pass in the 14th minute with a masterpiece by the usual Lewandowski, who takes advantage of a bell tower resulting from a rebound and, on the other hand, beats Buschan. After half an hour of play, however, Neuer risks giving the home team the same level by smoothing a back pass from Goretzka, with the ball hitting the post. Before the break, the Bavarians find the double thanks to Coman, who uses Müller’s veil on Tolisso’s assist to send the ball violently under the crossbar: 2-0 in the 42nd minute. In the second half, the hosts close the gap: Tsygankov rewards Garmash’s overlap in the area, who face-to-face with Neuer makes no mistake by reopening the games. Despite the final forcing and the Ukrainians’ newfound aggression, it ends 2-1: Bayern officially locks the first place in group E with full points, Dinamo Kiev out of the game for qualification for the round of 16.

GROUP G

LILLE – SALZBURG 1-0

Lille beat Salzburg by measure and take the lead in the most balanced group of the Champions League. The French resolve the match in the 27th minute by capitalizing on a confusing action initiated and carried out by Yilmaz, who tries to break through the opposing defense from a tank and with a rebound involuntarily serves David, who only in front of the goalkeeper supports the 1 in the net. -0. The Austrians grow with the passing of the minutes and come close to equal with Kristensen, whose shot splinters the outside post. The push of the guests is contained by Lille, which protects the 1-0 and flies to first place with 8 points, one advantage over Salzburg. The fight for the second round remains very open.

SEVILLE – WOLFSBURG 2-0

Sevilla beat Wolfsburg 2-0 and keep their hopes for the round of 16 alive. The Spaniards, who need to win to hope for qualification, approach the match with intensity and soon find the 1-0: Rakitic brushes the cross from the trocar and Jordan slips between the shirts of the opposing defense to head in from two steps . The Germans react but Nmecha’s shot is read well by Bono. In the second half the Iberians push and engage Pervan with Gomez and Koundé. The Wolves poured into attack and left the prairies on the counterattack: in the 97th minute Sevilla took advantage of it and signed the final 2-0 with Mir, who just had to lean on Ocampos’ assist. The Spaniards now have 6 points, the Germans remain at 5.

GROUP H

MALMÖ – ZENIT ST.PETERSBURG 1-1

In the Juventus group, Malmö got their first point by drawing 1-1 at home against Zenit St. Petersburg, who have no shortage of regrets. The Swedes scored their first goal in this group in the 28th minute, when Rieks controlled in the penalty area, swapped with Birmancevic and slipped into the net. The guests try to equalize with Karavaev, without success, and also miss the great opportunity of a penalty in favor at the start of the second half: Dzyuba kicks centrally, Dahlin rejects with his feet. The Russian assault thrives on competitive spirit and nervousness, which translates into the expulsion of Chistyakov by the sum of yellow cards in the 86th minute. The guests do not give up and find the draw at the last breath with Rakitsky, who succeeds in what Dzyuba had failed. The Ukrainian sends the 1-1 penalty to the net and brings Zenit to 4 points, already eliminated from the Champions League but with a place in the Europa League.

GROUP F

VILLARREAL-MANCHESTER UNITED 0-2

Manchester United’s post Solskjaer begins with the first, important goal of the season: qualification for the round of 16 of the Champions League. In Carrick’s first as a coach, the English beat Villarreal 2-0 and win the next round in group F, which also includes Atalanta. At the Estadio de la Ceramica, however, the Yellow Submarine starts better and immediately becomes dangerous: within four minutes, de Gea saves on Moi Gomez, while Pino is imprecise in the area and only hits the outside of the net. The Spanish goalkeeper is also good in the 27th minute, deflecting the diagonal of Trigueros. The duel is repeated, and always in favor of the visiting goalkeeper, even at the stroke of the hour of play, with the ball ending the corner after the intervention of the former Atletico Madrid. The first real chance for United came in the 71st minute, with Rulli very good at deflecting Sancho’s left foot into the area. Seven minutes later, however, Cristiano Ronaldo punishes the Spaniards’ mistake and beats Rulli with a lob by signing the 1-0. At 90 ‘, the games officially end with the counterattack of Carrick’s men finalized by the broadside against the crossbar, and then on the net, by Jadon Sancho, served by Bruno Fernandes. It ends 2-0: United are certain of the second round given the advantage in the direct clashes with Villarreal, which will all be played in Bergamo on the last day.

