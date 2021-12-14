Champions draw between Fantozzi, Kafka and the Messi-Ronaldo match (which we will not see) – Corriere.it

from Aldo Cazzullo

This Champions League will remain in the memory for the magnificent and mocking virtual round of 16 and the doubt will forever alight: how would those games that we can only imagine have gone?

You leave just to imagine. Who would have passed between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo? Will they meet later, maybe in the final? Or will they never meet again, if not in the backstage of the Golden Ball or in some melancholy farewell to football? Games to play only in fantasy. The bookmakers were already preparing the odds, in the bars and on social networks the forecasts were already raging, someone was already planning trips to Paris for Psg-Manchester United; the Juventus sighs of relief at the thought of having to face Sporting Lisbon, the Inter fans were saying that it could have been worse. Dreams and nightmares destined to remain so.

Kafka would not have done better, even worse. When men make plans, the gods of football smile. By renouncing the draw within two hours, UEFA made a bad historical and global figure. By comparison, the memory of the cooled and heated balls Platini talks about pales (but also Panatta, in the draws at the Foro Italico, where in 1978 for a wrong combine they gave him Gerulaitis in the first round, who was seeded number 2, and in fact went immediately above for 5 games to 0).

And now on the Champions 2021-2022 the doubt will hover forever. For Juve, will Villareal be better or worse than Sporting? Maybe the Atletico Madrid of Cholo Simeone, who appealed, would have eliminated Bayern; while losing to Manchester United. AND Real Madrid, which appealed against the appeal, would have risked with Benfica; while in the real world he will play great against Messi’s PSG. The same goes for Inter, who moved from Ajax to Liverpool.

Certainly this Champions will remain in the memory for the magnificent and mocking virtual round of 16. Because the sliding doors can close on unfortunate passers-by, this time the Uefa executives and the bungling software suppliers (while the perfidious Paolo Villaggio recounted cynical draws in the lunchroom entrusted to blind blindfolded children). But this time the gaffe has created a fantastic calendar, an imaginary tournament, which will never be played but will remain in abeyance forever, destined to live in an infinite vertigo of possibility. Including the last confrontation between the eternal Messi and Ronaldo. (And in any case Panatta made a sensational comeback and batt Gerulaitis 7-6, 7-5 for the football frenzy of the public, going straight to the final against Borg).