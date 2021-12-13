Champions draw, social reactions and memes on the Uefa mess

The web was unleashed on the day of the double draw in Nyon: from the rivers of beer in Bavaria to Villarreal that “marries” Juve

The first “round” ended at 12.30, with the picture of the round of 16 that seemed normally outlined. And the Italians weren’t at all disappointed by the final result: Juve-Sporting and Inter-Ajax were the draws, with a Manchester United-Psg promising show, in yet another chapter of the Ronaldo vs Messi saga. But nothing to do. Atletico Madrid filed a complaint and Uefa a little later announced that the draw would be canceled and repeated at 15. In the 2 and a half hours between the two extractions, everything was seen on social media: from the normal initial amazement with jokes and memes attached, up to the disappointment of the final draw, which went worse than the previous one.

The reactions – Before attending the second “round”, there are those who tried to understand and seriously analyze something more about the Uefa “software” that led to the fatal errors:

And the first pairing drawn already changes several cards on the table: Bayern – who had drawn Atletico – find Salzburg the most affordable. In Bavaria, Oktoberfest is celebrated again in December:

Inter saw the possibility of rescuing Ajax and then also Lilla (drawn again with Chelsea) vanish, and in the end Klopp’s fearsome Liverpool came out of the urn. Not exactly two teams of the same level:

Juve, on the other hand, reaches the bottom of the draw again and is paired with Villarreal. All in all a good draw, yes, but Emery’s team remains a tougher opponent than the previously drawn Sporting. The Submarino, for its part, celebrates: in the first draw there was the City, the bianconeri scare less:

In short, a Champions League draw carried out, concluded and then repeated. It had never happened before. And so much so that we remain in the exceptionality of the day, better to take it with irony:

