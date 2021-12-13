Champions draw: Sporting-Juventus and Inter-Ajax in the second round. Error in the urn, risk of repetition

The draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League is tinged with yellow. Atletico Madrid asked UEFA for an explanation and appealed to ask for it to be done again. The Spanish media write it. During the draw that took place in Nyon, Villareal was drawn as rival to Manchester United: an option not foreseen, given that the two teams had already challenged each other in the groups. They placed Liverpool among the potential rivals of Atletico Madrid, and not Manchester United as it was meant to be. Also in the computer program, as shown on the screen during the live broadcast, the color red for United and green for Liverpool appeared among the rivals of Atletico, when it should have been the other way around.

The opponents of Juve and Inter

The Sporting Lisbon for Juve, theAjax for Inter. The urn of Nyon smiles at the bianconeri who dodge the Psg obstacle in the second round of the Champions League (the French find United for yet another clash between Messi and Ronaldo), a little less to the Nerazzurri who in any case avoid the crossing with the English big names and Bayern but find on their way one of the most sparkling teams of the moment.

It’s not very good for the three Italians in the Europa League playoffs: Napoli will face Barcelona, ​​Lazio with Porto, Atalanta with Olympiacos.

Ajax and Sporting

Ajax won group C, Sporting finished second in the same group. Erik ten Hag’s spearmen, who lost the championship lead to PSV in the last round, closed the first phase with full points (the other two teams to do so were Bayern and Liverpool), 6 wins with 20 goals facts and 5 suffered. Half of the goals scored bear the signature of Sebastien Haller, 27-year-old French striker naturalized Ivorian top scorer of the first phase with 10 goals. Inter have won 3 of their 5 previous Europeans with Ajax, the only knockout being the 1971-1972 European Cup final.

Sporting went through with 9 points (3 wins and 3 defeats) thanks to the goal difference in the direct clashes with Borussia Dortmund (0-1, 3-1). The team led by Ruben Amorim, the very young coach (36 years old) snatched from Braga by paying a clause of 10 million, has returned to win the Portuguese title after 19 years: he currently leads the championship together with Porto with 12 wins and 2 draws in 14 days. Two precedents between Juve and Sporting in Europe, both in the group stage of the 2017-2018 Champions League: a success for the bianconeri and an equal balance.

The other round of 16: Benfica-Real Madrid, Villarreal-Manchester City, Atletico Madrid-Bayern Munich, Salzburg-Liverpool, Chelsea-Lille, Psg-Manchester United.

The first leg matches will be played on 15, 16, 22 and 23 February and the return matches on 8, 9, 15 and 16 March.

The mistake in the draw

The draw was marked by an error. In fact, the match between Villarreal and Manchester United came out of the urn, two teams that had already faced each other in the group stage and therefore unable to find each other already in the second round. The Uefa delegates intervened by drawing another ball, this time Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City came out, same city but different opponent.

Europa League

Barcelona will be Napoli’s opponent in the Europa League playoffs. Atalanta will face Olympiacos, Lazio against Porto.

Playoffs Sevilla-Dinamo Zagreb, Leipzig-Real Sociedad, Zenit San Petersburg-Betis, Borussia Dortmund-Rangers, Sheriff-Braga