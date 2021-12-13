Champions draws, the possible opponents of Inter and Juventus

The repetition after the mess of the morning does not smile to the Nerazzurri, among other matches Psg-Real Madrid stands out

They will be Villarreal-Juventus And Inter-Liverpool the two challenges that the Italian teams will play in round of 16 of the Champions League. After the mistake of the morning, the draw-bis did not smile at the Nerazzurri, who find one of the most difficult opponents ever on paper. Among other challenges stand out Atletico Madrid-Manchester United, a sort of derby for CR7, e Paris Saint Germain-Real Madrid.

The team of Simone Inzaghi, who finished his group in second place, will play the first leg at San Siro on February 16 and the return one at Anfield on 8 March; the one of Massimiliano Allegri, winner of the group, will play first at the Estadio de la Ceramica (ex Madrigal) on February 22nd, then at the Allianz Stadium on March 16th.

THE DRAW AND DATES

1st eighth: Salzburg-Bayern Munich (outward 16/2, return 8/3)

2nd eighth: Sporting Lisbon-Manchester City (outward 15/2, return 9/3)

3rd eighth: Benfica-Ajax (outward 23/2, return 15/3)

4th eighth: Chelsea-Lille (outward 22/2, return 16/3)

5th eighth: Atletico Madrid-Manchester United (outward 23/2, return 15/3)

6th eighth: Villarreal-Juventus (outward 22/2, return 16/3)

7th eighth: Inter-Liverpool (outward 16/2, return 8/3)

8th eighth: Psg-Real Madrid (outward 15/2, return 9/3)

VILLARREAL-JUVE, THE STATISTICS

– This will be the first confrontation in European competition between Juventus and Villarreal.

– In total, Juventus have played 66 matches in UEFA competitions against Spanish teams: Juventus wins 25, draws 16 and defeats 25.

– Juventus have won six of their last nine games in European competition against Spanish teams (1N, 2P).

– Juventus have only lost four of their 31 home games in UEFA competition against Spanish opponents (18W, 9N), including the most recent against Barcelona (0-2 in October 2020).

– Juventus have won seven of their 31 away games against Spanish clubs in UEFA competition (7N, 17P): among these is the most recent, played against Barcelona in December 2020 (3-0).

INTER-LIVERPOOL, THE STATISTICS

– Inter and Liverpool have met four times in European competitions: Inter have won on one occasion, in 1965, losing the other three times.

– Inter have run out of steam in their last two games against Liverpool, in the 2008 round of 16.

– Inter have been eliminated on three of the last four occasions they have faced English sides in a knockout stage, passing the round in 2009/10 against Chelsea.

– Liverpool have won two of their last three games against Italian teams (1P), as many wins as in the previous six (1N, 3P).

NEW IN THE REGULATION

The away goals rule has been removed, therefore the matches that in the double confrontation remain tied for the number of goals scored between home and away, will go to extra time. If the result is still tied after 30 minutes of extra time, then it will go to penalties.