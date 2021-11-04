Champions: Inter, Milan and Atalanta qualify if … Here are the combinations | News

Inzaghi and Gasperini, masters of their own destiny, Pioli needs a miraculous feat

With the Juve already qualified for round of 16 of Champions (it remains to be defined only if from first or second) 180 minutes from the end of the elimination rounds still remain to be defined the destinies of Inter, Milan and Atalanta. Let’s start with the Nerazzurri: with the second place won with the success against Sheriff Inzaghi’s team she becomes mistress of her destiny. Two wins against Shakhtar (at home) and Real (in Madrid) they would give her the first place but it could be even less to pass the round: if the next time Inter were to take the three points against the Ukrainians and the Sheriff did not beat the merengues, the qualification would start 90 minutes early, making the Spanish away game irrelevant . However, the case in which Real lost was different, then everything would be defined on the last day in which Inter would still be forced to score points at the Bernabeu only in case of success of the sheriffs against Shakhtar in Ukraine. However, if Inter draws or even loses to Shakhtar, the last day could potentially see all four teams in the group still in the running for qualification.

There situation of Milan, last in the group with only one point is definitely complicated. The Rossoneri are not masters of their own destiny: the essential condition for continuing to hope is winning both of the last two games of the group againstAtletico in Madrid and with the Liverpool at home. Without this, the feat (or miracle) is not possible. But even that may not be enough. In fact, at least two combinations are needed. The first foresees the victory of Liverpool over Porto on the fifth day and a draw between Porto and Atletico on the last (there can also be the success of Atletico provided, however, that Pioli’s team wins with at least two goals in Madrid or can still close with a better goal difference than the colchoneros). The second chain of results instead foresees a draw between Liverpool and Porto on the fifth day and Atletico’s victory over Porto on the last (always if Milan were to win by at least two goals in Madrid or close with a better goal difference than the Colchoneros ). In short, a situation that is certainly not easy. On the contrary.

Finally, Atalanta. THE Gasperini’s Nerazzurri are masters of their destiny: now they are in third place with 5 points, ahead of 7 are Manchester United and Villarreal, this means that if the next two win (Young Boys in Switzerland and Villarreal in Bergamo) are arithmetically in the eighths, inevitably surpassing the Spaniards. But if Atalanta passes to Switzerland at the next time and United wins in Spain against Villarreal at the same time, in the last 90 minutes at home the Bergamo players would have two out of three results at their disposal. Also in this case it will not be easy, but like Inzaghi too Gasp is master of his own destiny. And it’s not cheap.