Champions, Inter qualify if … Here are all the scenarios
With two victories, the Nerazzurri pass as first, guaranteed eighths with one round to spare even if they beat Shakhtar at San Siro and Real do not lose against Sheriff. Otherwise the match in Madrid becomes fundamental
With the victory at Sheriff’s home, Inter beat the Transnistrian team in the Champions League Group D standings which now, in the round of 16, sees Real Madrid in the lead with 9 points, followed by Inter with 7. Sheriff at 6 and Shakhtar Donetsk at one point. So let’s see in which cases the Nerazzurri will pass the round.
The scenarios
–
Inzaghi’s team will face De Zerbi’s Shakhtar at San Siro in the last two games (on 24 November) and finally against Real Madrid away (on 7 December). Obviously he would qualify for the round of 16, where he has been missing since 2012, if he won both and in this case he would also be first in the group. Guaranteed passage of the round even if he beats Shakhtar and Real does not lose at Sheriff’s home. In the case of a new blow by the Moldovans on the Blancos, the Nerazzurri, despite winning against the Ukrainians, would play everything to the last at the Santiago Bernabeu. The match in Spain would also become decisive in the event of a draw with Shakhtar, especially considering that Sheriff plays the last in Donetsk against a team that has probably already been eliminated. It goes without saying that in the event of a defeat, things would get complicated a lot, but the qualification would not be lost anyway.
November 3, 2021 (change November 3, 2021 | 23:21)
