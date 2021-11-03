Champions, Inter qualify if … Here are all the scenarios

The scenarios

–

Inzaghi’s team will face De Zerbi’s Shakhtar at San Siro in the last two games (on 24 November) and finally against Real Madrid away (on 7 December). Obviously he would qualify for the round of 16, where he has been missing since 2012, if he won both and in this case he would also be first in the group. Guaranteed passage of the round even if he beats Shakhtar and Real does not lose at Sheriff’s home. In the case of a new blow by the Moldovans on the Blancos, the Nerazzurri, despite winning against the Ukrainians, would play everything to the last at the Santiago Bernabeu. The match in Spain would also become decisive in the event of a draw with Shakhtar, especially considering that Sheriff plays the last in Donetsk against a team that has probably already been eliminated. It goes without saying that in the event of a defeat, things would get complicated a lot, but the qualification would not be lost anyway.