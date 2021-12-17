Champions, Juve beat Servette and fly to the quarter-finals

Historic night atAllianz Stadium. There Juventus from Montemurro beats 4-0 on Servette and detaches the pass for the quarter-finals of UEFA Women’s Champions League. The bianconere close the Group A from second, behind the Wolfsburg who wins 4-0 with the Chelsea. There Old lady starts immediately strong and behaves like a real hostess: at 12 ‘ Boattin she is shrewd to take a free kick and serves very well Bonansea, which puts in the middle and finds one Hurtig perfect, which kicks on the fly and makes 1-0. Not even ten minutes pass when Boattin enters the area and is abruptly knocked down by Felber, the referee has no doubt and awards the penalty kick. On the disk goes Baby walkers: the number 10 is very concentrated and puts it to the right of the goalkeeper for the bianconero doubling. At 29 ‘there is the right opportunity to sign the three of a kind, but Caruso – face to face with Pereira – pull to the side and waste a great opportunity to put the game even more downhill. The emotions certainly do not end here, and at 35 ‘ Baby walkers – author of an excellent performance – finds herself in the way of a free kick from an ideal position for her. The center forward kicks very well and takes the intersection in full. In the second half of the game, Juventus is less ruthless, but continues to keep the match under control and in the 64th minute wins another penalty kick. This time the phallus is up Hurtig, with Girelli who returns again in front of Pereira and scores the third goal of the hosts which is worth two goals for her. The bomber class ’90 chooses the same side, and coldly realizes from eleven meters finding the embrace of her teammates and the scream of the Stadium. At 87 ‘he also shows off Zamanian, who took over in the second half and took the crossbar in full with a strong shot from distance. We arrive at 90 ‘: Bonfantini – she too took over in the race – skips the opposing defense and bags left, closing the match definitively with a dry and historic 4-0.