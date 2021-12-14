Champions, Juve find Villarreal in the second round, Liverpool on the way to Inter: passing the round at 3.75 | Our bets

Before Sporting Lisbon and Ajax, then Villarreal and Liverpool. The urn of Nyon, protagonist twice of the draw for Champions League due to a technical error during the extraction of the balls, she is quite benevolent with the Juventus while it goes much worse all‘Inter. The bianconeri pass from Portugal to Spain but the level of the opponent remains more or less the same even if Unai Emery’s Submarino Amarillo, who eliminated Atalanta but is also the holder of the Europa League, should not be underestimated. The experts, however, give great confidence to Juventus, which is a great favorite in the double match of the round of 16, so much so that the passage of the round for Dybala and his teammates is offered at 1.50 against Villarreal’s 2.50. It will be the first direct clash between the two teams with the Allegri team that wants to dispel the taboo of the first round of direct elimination given that in the last two seasons it has been fatal to the Piedmontese who have not managed to overcome the obstacle of Lyon and Porto. The Spaniards, for their part, aim to repeat the quarter-finals of 2009 when they were stopped by Arsenal. If the first draw for Inter presented a difficult but relatively balanced challenge, the second placed one of the candidates for the final victory in front of the Italian champions. The Liverpool of Salah, Manè, Alisson with Klopp on the bench is a real power as Milan knows well, who found the Reds in their group. The numbers of the English in this first part of the season are impressive: 24 games played with 19 wins, 4 draws and one defeat, in the Premier League with West Ham, 67 goals scored, 18 conceded and they always scored. Furthermore, history is in favor of the Merseyside team: in the previous four between the two teams there have been three English victories, the last two in the first knockout round of the Champions League in 2006, and only one for Inter. It is therefore normal that Simone Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri will have to perform a real feat given that, according to experts, access to the quarterfinals is played at 3.75 while Liverpool once again among the top eight in Europe are offered at 1.25 .