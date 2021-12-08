Champions, Juve first in the group? The possible combinations
TURIN – The hopes of first place are still there, but they are not exclusively in the hands of Juve. Allegri’s team, in addition to winning against Malmoe, must trust Zenit and in his desire to make a good impression against the reigning European champions Chelsea in St. Petersburg. The Bianconeri and the Blues are in fact both at 12 points in the standings, but the Londoners are ahead thanks to the goal difference in the head-to-head matches thanks to the 4-0 at Stamford Bridge (against Juve’s 1-0 at Allianz Stadium).
Juve pass as before if
Tonight the last two matches of Group H will be played, both at 6.45pm, Juventus-Malmoe and Zenit-Chelsea, and – in short – the bianconeri have to do better than the blues to finish first in the group. Here are the two different combinations that would allow Allegri’s team to reach the top-seeded round of 16 draw:
- If Juve win against Malmoe and Chelsea lose or draw with Zenit.
- If Juve draw against Malmoe and Chelsea lose against Zenit.