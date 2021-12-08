Champions, Juve first in the group? The possible combinations

TURIN – The hopes of first place are still there, but they are not exclusively in the hands of Juve. Allegri’s team, in addition to winning against Malmoe, must trust Zenit and in his desire to make a good impression against the reigning European champions Chelsea in St. Petersburg. The Bianconeri and the Blues are in fact both at 12 points in the standings, but the Londoners are ahead thanks to the goal difference in the head-to-head matches thanks to the 4-0 at Stamford Bridge (against Juve’s 1-0 at Allianz Stadium).