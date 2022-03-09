Champions League 2022 Real Madrid 3-1 PSG: Real Madrid makes the pike and ends PSG’s megaproject to settle in the Champions League quarterfinals

ANDhe Real Madrid experienced a dream comeback and took advantage of PSG’s self-destruction in the second half to consolidate the comeback. With a score of 3-1 (on aggregate: 3-2) and a hat-trick included by Benzema, the Merengues reached the quarter-finals.

PSG had started their fairy tale with a clear dominance in the first half. In a huge counterattack play, Neymar served Mbapp to open the scoring and put his team at a comfortable advantage. The locals couldn’t find each other and just a few isolated plays gave Ancelotti’s team a little hope.

For the strategist of the ‘merengues’ the duel asked for modifications. However, for the start of the complement, both decided to wait. For a few minutes, the domain continued on the French side, Mbapp had savored the double with an incredible definition. But the cry was drowned out by an offside.

It seemed that everything was under control for PSG, there was no way to give Madrid more room to respond. Despite this, Rodrgo and Camavinga entered to give the local team a break.

But the confusion on the visiting side came, a huge mistake by Donnarumma gave life to Real Madrid. Benzema pressed enormously, Vinicius gave the pass to Gato who put Chamartn’s men in the game.

It was 17 minutes where PSG was a self-sabotage. Madrid took advantage of the defensive horrors and with Modric’s brushstrokes, Benzema tied the key at 76′. Shortly after Marquinhos paid dearly for his indifference and gave the third.

Madrid turned off the Parisian party and put an end to PSG’s megaproject with Pochettino. Rosario has sealed a failure and his future may be in doubt. While Mbapp, he has everything on the table to go quietly to the White House.

-Real Madrid makes the pike in another collapse of PSG

-Pochettino leaves Keylor on the bench and Donnarumma fails

-The terrible mistake of Donnarumma that started the comeback

-Mbapp already has Real Madrid as a client

-Messi disappears again at the key time