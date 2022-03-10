Champions League 2022 | Real Madrid vs PSG: Pochettino leaves Keylor on the bench and Donnarumma fails confidence against Real Madrid

In the duel of goalkeepers, the Italian fails at the key time

Messi returns to be signaled after another failure Real Madrid makes the epic in another collapse of PSG Donnarumma’s terrible mistake that started Madrid’s comeback

Mauricius Pochettino once again gave Gigi Donnarumma total confidence in the Champions League, leaving a historic player in the competition like Keylor Navas on the bench and the Italian was left to owe at the key hour.

A clash in this competition against Real Madrid requires that no mistakes be made if you want to leave lying on the ground an institution as great as that of the Merengues, something that the Eurocup champion goalkeeper could not sustain.

If there is one thing that can be recognized about the historic Costa Rican goalkeeper, it is that the Champions League became a tournament in which he gave everything and to show the three orejonas remain in his record.

Donnarumma could not support the confidence that the Argentine coach gave him and his mistake opened the door for Benzema to gain confidence and knock down all the illusions of a team that, despite the millions of euros spent, once again falls short in its attempt to reach the most important club tournament on the planet.

