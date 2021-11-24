Champions League, all the results and standings: Juve overwhelmed, equal to Atalanta. Group G thriller

Day of strong emotions in the Champions League. Atalanta is saved in Bern by drawing a game that long deserved to win at the last minute. Against the Young Boys it ends 3-3 thanks to the goal from a free-kick signed by Muriel, who entered a few seconds earlier. A point that keeps the Goddess close to Villarreal, defeated by Ronaldo’s Manchester United: a victory will be needed on the last day to qualify for the second round. Juventus suffers a painful poker in London and loses the primacy of its group; Stellar Chelsea and dragged by the dreadful Academy boys. Barcelona pardoned by Seferovic in full recovery: at Camp Nou it ends 0-0, now Xavi’s team will need the victory against Bayern Munich (which does not even leave crumbs and wins 2-1 in Kiev) to qualify for the round of 16. In Group G Lille and Sevilla win and it is still to be decided, because Salzburg and Wolfsburg are in the running for qualification (a draw will be enough for the Austrians and the French). Tomasson’s Malmoe caresses the dream of victory but suffers the mockery at the last moment against Zenit, who are officially in the Europa League.

RESULTS AND RANKINGS

Group E

Dynamo Kiev-Bayern 1-2

14 ‘Lewandowski, 42’ Coman, 69 ‘Garmash (DK)

Barcelona 0-0 Benfica

RANKING

Bayern Munich 15

Barcelona 7

Benfica 5

Dynamo Kiev 1

Sixth and last day

Bayern Munich-Barcelona

Benfica-Dynamo Kiev

Group F

Villarreal-Manchester United 0-2

78 ‘Ronaldo, 90’ Sancho

Young Boys-Atalanta 3-3

10 ‘Zapata, 39’ Siebatcheu (YB), 51 ‘Palomino, 80’ Sierro (YB), 84 ‘Hefti (YB), 88’ Muriel

RANKING

Manchester United 10

Villarreal 7

Atalanta 6

Young Boys 4

Sixth and last day

Atalanta-Villarreal

Manchester United-Young Boys

Group G

Lille 1-0 Salzburg

31 ‘David

Sevilla 2-0 Wolfsburg

12 ‘Jordan, 97’ Rafa Mir

RANKING

Lilac 8

Salzburg 7

Seville 6

Wolfsburg 5

Sixth and last day

Salzburg-Seville

Wolfsburg-Lille

Group H

Chelsea-Juventus 4-0

25 ‘Chalobah, 56’ James, 58 ‘Hudson-Odoi, 95’ Werner

Malmoe-Zenit 1-1

28 ‘Rieks (M), 92’ pen. Rakitskiy (Z)

RANKING

Chelsea 12

Juventus 12

Zenith 4

Malmoe 1