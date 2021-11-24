Champions League, all the results and standings: Juve overwhelmed, equal to Atalanta. Group G thriller
Day of strong emotions in the Champions League. Atalanta is saved in Bern by drawing a game that long deserved to win at the last minute. Against the Young Boys it ends 3-3 thanks to the goal from a free-kick signed by Muriel, who entered a few seconds earlier. A point that keeps the Goddess close to Villarreal, defeated by Ronaldo’s Manchester United: a victory will be needed on the last day to qualify for the second round. Juventus suffers a painful poker in London and loses the primacy of its group; Stellar Chelsea and dragged by the dreadful Academy boys. Barcelona pardoned by Seferovic in full recovery: at Camp Nou it ends 0-0, now Xavi’s team will need the victory against Bayern Munich (which does not even leave crumbs and wins 2-1 in Kiev) to qualify for the round of 16. In Group G Lille and Sevilla win and it is still to be decided, because Salzburg and Wolfsburg are in the running for qualification (a draw will be enough for the Austrians and the French). Tomasson’s Malmoe caresses the dream of victory but suffers the mockery at the last moment against Zenit, who are officially in the Europa League.
RESULTS AND RANKINGS
Group E
Dynamo Kiev-Bayern 1-2
14 ‘Lewandowski, 42’ Coman, 69 ‘Garmash (DK)
Barcelona 0-0 Benfica
RANKING
Bayern Munich 15
Barcelona 7
Benfica 5
Dynamo Kiev 1
Sixth and last day
Bayern Munich-Barcelona
Benfica-Dynamo Kiev
Group F
Villarreal-Manchester United 0-2
78 ‘Ronaldo, 90’ Sancho
Young Boys-Atalanta 3-3
10 ‘Zapata, 39’ Siebatcheu (YB), 51 ‘Palomino, 80’ Sierro (YB), 84 ‘Hefti (YB), 88’ Muriel
RANKING
Manchester United 10
Villarreal 7
Atalanta 6
Young Boys 4
Sixth and last day
Atalanta-Villarreal
Manchester United-Young Boys
Group G
Lille 1-0 Salzburg
31 ‘David
Sevilla 2-0 Wolfsburg
12 ‘Jordan, 97’ Rafa Mir
RANKING
Lilac 8
Salzburg 7
Seville 6
Wolfsburg 5
Sixth and last day
Salzburg-Seville
Wolfsburg-Lille
Group H
Chelsea-Juventus 4-0
25 ‘Chalobah, 56’ James, 58 ‘Hudson-Odoi, 95’ Werner
Malmoe-Zenit 1-1
28 ‘Rieks (M), 92’ pen. Rakitskiy (Z)
RANKING
Chelsea 12
Juventus 12
Zenith 4
Malmoe 1
Sixth and last day
Zenit-Chelsea
Juventus-Malmoe