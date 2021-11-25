Champions League, all the results and standings: Milan back in the running, Inter in the round of 16

An evening of great emotions in the Champions League. In Group A Leipzig strolls to Bruges thanks to an authoritarian first half, while the big match between Manchester City and PSG ends 2-1 for Guardiola’s side.

In Group B, Liverpool do their homework and comfortably beat Porto. First joy for Milan, which at the Wanda Metropolitano takes back what was taken from them at the San Siro in the first leg and remains in the running. He decides the flash of Messias, on his debut in the maximum continental competition.

Surprise in Group C: Sporting qualify together with Ajax. Borussia Dortmund paid for Haaland’s absence, lost badly even in Lisbon and allowed Amorim’s team to enter the round of 16.

Games also played in Group D, where Real Madrid easily beat Sheriff and handed the pass to Simone Inzaghi’s Inter, who had beaten Roberto De Zerbi’s Shakhtar in the late afternoon.

The results

GROUP A

Manchester City-PSG 2-1

50 ‘Mbappé, 63’ Sterling (MC), 76 ‘Gabriel Jesus (MC)

Bruges-Leipzig 0-5

12 ‘and 93’ Nkunku, 17 ‘rig. and 46 ‘pt Forsberg, 27’ Silva

GROUP B

Atletico Madrid-Milan 0-1

87 ‘Messias

Liverpool-Porto 2-0

52 ‘Thiago Alcantara, 70’ Salah

GROUP C

Besiktas-Ajax 1-2 (played at 6.45pm)

22 ‘rig. Ghezzal, 54 ‘and 69’ Haller (A)

Sporting-Borussia Dortmund 3-1

30 ‘and 39’ Pote, 81 ‘Porro, 93’ Malen (BD)

GROUP D

Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 (played at 18.45)

61 ‘and 67’ Dzeko

Sheriff Tiraspol-Real Madrid 0-3

30 ‘Alaba, 47’ pt Kroos, 56 ‘Benzema

The rankings

GROUP A

Manchester City 12 (qualified for the round of 16)

Paris Saint-Germain 8 (qualified for the round of 16)

Leipzig 4

Bruges 4

GROUP B

Liverpool 15 (qualified for the round of 16)

Port 5

Milan 4

Atletico Madrid 4

GROUP C

Ajax 15 (qualified for the round of 16)

Sporting CP 9 (qualified for the round of 16)

Borussia Dortmund 6 (relegated to Europa League)

Besiktas 0

GROUP D

real Madrid 12 (qualified for the round of 16)

Inter 10 (qualified for the round of 16)

Sheriff Tiraspol 6 (relegated to the Europa League)

Shakhtar Donetsk 1