Champions League, at noon the draw for the round of 16: the possible opponents of Juve and Inter | First page

The day has come: today the next European rivals of Inter and Juventus will be discovered. After the eliminations of Milan (out of everything) e Atalanta (relegated to the Europa League) after the group stage, the Nerazzurri and Bianconeri are the two teams that will represent Italy in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. At 12 in Nyon the draw will begin to decree the pairings for the first knockout stage, Inzaghi and Allegri are waiting to meet their next opponents.

INTER – For Inter, which accesses from second in the group (behind Real Madrid) and therefore not seeded, the draw risks being extremely treacherous: only Juve (same country of origin) and Real (played against) are excluded from the draw. groups), the nightmare of the Nerazzurri fans is that one of the three big battleships can come out of the urn, Bayern Monaco, Liverpool or Manchester City. No less dangerous the Manchester United by Cristiano Ronaldo, more desirable catches Ajax or Lille.

JUVE – Softer draw for Allegri’s Juve, first in their group at the last breath. The bianconeri will not be able to take Inter and Chelsea (who finished second in the group), the only bugbear is Paris Saint-Germain by Messi and Mbappé. L’Atletico Madrid it continues in its bad moment and it is less scary, for the rest softer fishes: Villarreal, Benfica, Salzburg And Sporting.

SERIES HEADS AND DIFFICULTY COEFFICIENT

Ajax ***

Bayern Monaco *****

Manchester City *****

Liverpool *****

Manchester United ****

Real Madrid **** (cannot meet Inter)

JUVENTUS

Lille ***

NOT SERIAL HEADS AND DIFFICULTY COEFFICIENT

Paris Saint-Germain *****

Sporting **

INTER

Atletico Madrid ****

Chelsea ***** (cannot meet Juve)

Benfica ***

Salzburg ***

Villarreal ***

THE DRAW – Seeded teams (qualified as first) will play the second leg at home. According to the criteria, teams from the same country or group cannot be played in the round of 16. The first leg of the second round will be played between 15 and 22 February, return between 8 and 16 March. The away goal rule, which can be worth double, has been eliminated, the matches that in the double confrontation remain tied for the number of goals scored between home and away will go to extra time and in the event of a further tie will go to penalties.