Champions League: Atalanta-Manchester United 2-2, Ronaldo freezes the Goddess at 91 ‘| News

Bergamaschi deluded by Ilicic and Zapata and mocked in the recovery by the formidable Portuguese, who rose to 139 goals

In the 4th day of the Champions League, Atalanta drew 2-2 with Manchester United and slipped to third place in group F. The Gewiss Stadium match is unlocked at 12 ‘from Ilicic, with the complicity of De Gea who passes the ball under his belly. In the recovery of the first half, the English equalized with the 138th goal in the Champions League Ronaldo. At 56 ‘the goal by Zapata, first canceled and then validated by the Var, at 91 ‘the cold shower of CR7.

THE MATCH

Atalanta-Cristiano Ronaldo 2-2. In a nutshell, this is the summary of the beautiful match in Bergamo where the team that played best returned home with a single point that knows so much of a joke just because the much more noble rival can field the most lethal killer on the planet on the stage. European. A cursed minute 46, which from tonight for the Bergamo fans will no longer be just that of the legendary Valentino Rossi: it is in fact the minute, of the first and second half, in which the Portuguese phenomenon has turned on, for the rest of the race. contained by the defenders of Gasperini. As in the first leg it is the former Juve who gives oxygen to Solskjaer and as in the first leg the Goddess comes out with more than one regret. Now the standings say third place but the Orobica team showed tonight that they have everything to go through.

Gasperini finds Palomino in defense and in attack relies on Zapata, assisted by Pasalic and Ilicic. Solskjaer takes sides in the mirror with the three-man defense that impressed with Tottenham, forward the Rashford-Ronaldo duo. The Portuguese took only 19 seconds to launch the first shot towards Musso, a weak and central right-foot. At 5 ‘the Red Devils are very close to the advantage: McTominay’s shot is deflected by Palomino, Musso is displaced but the ball hits the post. Having escaped the danger, the Goddess moved on in the 12th minute: Zapata for the tow of Ilicic, left under the belly of De Gea, not exempt from blame. The Bergamo team defend themselves with order and do not suffer from possession of the ball by the English, who are especially imprecise with Pogba. After an imprecise right foot from Zapata (21 ‘), a mistake by the Frenchman drives the Colombian, an incredible and providential recovery from Bailly (31’). Varane’s injury forced Solskjaer to change form and with the inclusion of Greenwood United returned to 4-2-3-1. The first half seems to pass without other emotions, but the king of Champions is on the field and as often happens he does not forgive: Bruno Fernandes with a heel for Ronaldo who beats Musso with a right foot after a beautiful ball game on the ground. For the Portuguese champion, with his 138th goal in the Champions League, the adjectives are long gone.

At the beginning of the second half, the two Portuguese champions reverse their roles, but Palomino saves with his body on the former Novara, Udinese and Sampdoria (48 ‘). Gasp, meanwhile, left Pasalic in the locker room to enter Djimsiti, with the advancement of De Roon to midfield. At 56 ‘Zapata snaps to the edge of offside, resists Maguire’s recovery and left De Gea dry. The referee cancels, but the Var corrects him, because the Colombian is kept in the game by the English defender. The boarding of United is not that of the first leg and the Goddess defends itself without too much trouble, even when Matic and Cavani enter. Zapata first sends high with his head (79 ‘), then commits De Gea from distance, good at saving himself in the corner. The minutes pass and the company is getting closer and closer, but Ronaldo’s diagonal in the 91st minute ruins a well-deserved party and complicates the qualification for the second round.

REPORT CARDS

Zapata 7.5 – The cover man with Ronaldo of the Gewiss Stadium evening, topped off by an assist and a goal of illusion. The only Bailly stands up to him and denies him a couple of goals, while tearing apart the Red Devils rearguard.

De Roon 7 – Wherever you put it, the Dutch hardly disappoints. First half as a flawless defender and second as a midfielder with an eye on Bruno Fernandes, marked like a stamp. Chapeau!

Ilicic 6.5 – The Slovenian, preferred to Malinovskyi, fully repays Gasperini’s trust. Bravo to capitalize on Zapata’s assist, even if De Gea’s faults are evident. With the passing of the minutes the energies fail until the change with Muriel.

Ronaldo 7.5 – The adjectives to define this fantastic player are long gone. Two rings, both in the 46th minute, and two goals: 139 in the Champions League. Unattainable.

Bailly 7 – The Ivorian defender is head and shoulders above all fellow defenders. He saves a goal already scored in the first half on Zapata and enriches his performance with many providential closures. Only one drawback when Zapata is lost in the 2-1, but to keep the Colombian in the game is the companion Maguire.

Pogba 5 – The French midfielder confirms his bad moment with a really subdued performance. Many errors in the support and construction phase, so much so that Solskjaer removes him 20 ‘from the end despite being disqualified in the Premier.

De Gea 4.5 – The Spanish goalkeeper alternates big saves with colossal ducks and tonight at Gewiss Stadium he is in the worst version. His mistake on Ilicic’s goal is evident, when he passes the ball under his belly.

THE TABLE

ATALANTA-MANCHESTER UNITED 2-2

Atalanta (3-4-2-1): Musso 6; De Roon 7, Demiral 6, Palomino 6; Zappacosta 6, Freuler 6.5, Koopmeiners 6, Maehle 6; Ilicic 6.5 (26 ‘st Muriel 5.5), Pasalic 5.5 (1’ st Djimsiti 6); Zapata 7.5. Available: Rossi, Sportiello, Pezzella, Malinovskyi, Scalvini, Miranchuk, Lovato, Piccoli. Annex: Gasperini 6.5

Manchester United (5-3-2): De Gea 4.5; Wan-Bissaka 6, Bailly 7, Varane 6 (38 ‘Greenwood 6,5), Maguire 5, Shaw 6; Bruno Fernandes 6 (42 ‘st Van de Beek sv), McTominay 6.5 (42’ st Sancho sv), Pogba 5 (24 ‘st Matic 6); Rashford 5.5 (24 ‘st Cavani 5.5), Ronaldo 7.5. Available: Henderson, Mata, Martial, Lingard, Fred, Dalot, Alex Telles. Annex: Solskjaer 6

Referee: Vincic (Slovenia)

Markers: 12 ‘Ilicic (A), 46’ pt and 46 ‘st Ronaldo (M), 11’ st Zapata (A)

Ammonites: McTominay (M)

Expelled: –

Note: –

THE STATISTICS

Josip Ilicic has scored at least two more goals than any other player with the Atalanta shirt in the Champions League (seven for the Slovenian).

Of the seven goals scored by Josip Ilicic in the Champions League, this is the first to arrive at Gewiss Stadium.

Duván Zapata has served five assists with Atalanta in the Champions League, more than any other player with the Bergamo club.

Duván Zapata is the first Atalanta player to have taken part in 10 Champions League goals: five goals and five assists for the Colombian.

Duván Zapata has had a hand in five of Atalanta’s last six home goals in the Champions League: three goals and two assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo (36 years and 270 days) is the second oldest player to have scored a double in the Champions League, after Filippo Inzaghi (37 years and 86 days) against Real Madrid in November 2010.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the first Manchester United player to score in four consecutive Champions League appearances since Ruud van Nistelrooy in April 2003 (nine).

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 127 goals in all competitions for Manchester United (303 games), one more than those scored by his current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with the Red Devils shirt (126 in 366 games).

Manchester United have not kept clean sheets in any of their first four Champions League matches of the season for the first time in the competition.

Atalanta found the net with both first two shots in the mirror made in the match against United.