Champions League: Atalanta-Villarreal schedule changes

Atalanta-Villarreal: here is the new schedule

After trying to play the match last night, Uefa had to surrender in the face of the heavy snow that dominated the scene yesterday in the shadow of the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo. The weather conditions made the playing field impracticable, which is why the match had to be postponed.

Initially it was thought you could play at 15.00, then at 16.30, but Atalanta opposed: such a schedule would not have allowed several Nerazzurri fans to be able to go to the stadium. In full working day, few would have had the opportunity to witness what could be the most important challenge of Atalanta’s season. Percassi and Gasperini need their audience and have pushed to move the match to a more acceptable time: in the end, in agreement with Uefa and Villarreal, it was decided to opt for 19.00. A classic meeting point, with the hope of course that conditions are at least better than yesterday.

Atalanta: the request to the Serie A League

Meanwhile, Atalanta has also already moved with Lega Serie A, hoping for a time change also for Sunday’s match against Hellas Verona. (scheduled at the Bentegodi at 15.00). According to what filters, however, it would seem that Atalanta’s proposal to postpone the match for a few hours has already been rejected.