Champions League, Barcelona eliminated, Lille and Salzburg qualified

The appeal is only missing who will win between Atalanta and Villarreal, suspended due to snow and which will be recovered tomorrow. Outlined the final picture of all the other groups. Barcelona lost to Bayern and did not go to the second round, with Benfica easily liquidating Dinamo Kiev 2-0 and taking the qualification with 2nd place. The Blaugrana are relegated incredibly in the Europa League. In the highly balanced group G Lille and Salzburg win and pass. United drew 1-1 with Young Boys, but were already certain of 1st place.

Bayern Munich 3-0 Barcelona – For the first time after the last 17 seasons, Barcelona stops in the groups and does not qualify for the round of 16 of the Champions League. Bayern Munich play smoothly, dominate and win with relative ease. Muller unlocked the match in the 34th minute with a header from Lewandowski’s delightful assist; then doubles Sané with a terrifying shot from distance, on which Ter Stegen has anyway big faults. The jewel Musiala signs the 3-0 with an insertion of his own and closes a game without history. The elimination of Barça one of the blackest pages of the blaugrana in recent years.

Benfica-Dinamo Kiev 2-0 – Benfica needed to beat Dinamo and hope that Barça didn’t win with Bayern, and so it went. Jorge Jesus ‘team pitches their tents in the Ukrainians’ half from the very first minutes. The former Yaremchuk on an assist from Joao Mario unlocks the game in the 16 ‘, while the lateral Gilberto signs the doubling in the 22’ and blows up the da Luz. In the second half the Portuguese manage the advantage, they do not find the third goal but go to the round of 16.

Group E standings: Bayern Munich 18, Benfica 8, Barcelona 7, Dynamo Kiev 1

Manchester United-Young Boys 1-1 – With the Red Devils already certain of 1st place, Rangnick decides to do many rotations and launch several young players. At 9 ‘he scored Greenwood with a pearl in scissoring, but at 42’ the answer came with a nice goal from outside the 2002 Rieder. In the second half the Swiss created some danger to try to win and hope for 3rd place, but ended in a draw.

Group F standings: Manchester United 11, Villarreal 7 *, Atalanta 6 *, Young Boys 5 (* One game less)

Salzburg 1-0 Seville – Sevilla lose in Austria with Salzburg and say goodbye to the Champions League. Okafor uncorked the game in the 50th minute, putting in a perfect cross after Adeyemi’s descent on the left. Lopetegui’s team also remains in 10 for an expulsion of Joan Jordan a little later, tries to create something but fails to score. Salzburg qualifies.

Wolfsburg 1-3 Lille – Lille surprised and won the decisive match with Wolfsburg, taking 1st place and eighth. Gourvennec’s team passed after a few minutes thanks to the usual goal from Yilmaz, who finished a counterattack from the unleashed Ikoné. David doubled in the 72nd minute on an assist from Angel Gomes, who then went on his own and scored 3-0. Great impact from the bench of the class of 2000. Steffen shortens in the final minutes, but it is not needed.

Group G standings: Lilla 11, Salzburg 10, Sevilla 6, Wolfsburg 5

