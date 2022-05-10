Champions League. Camila Cabello will launch the opening ceremony of the final.

Camila Cabello has been recruited by UEFA for a major event: the Champions League final. The singer will animate the opening ceremony with a show that she announces is breathtaking.

Camila Cabello has been recruited by UEFA for a major event: the Champions League final. cover media

Camila Cabello will headline the opening ceremony of the UEFA Champions League final, which will take place this month in Paris.

The Havana singer will perform a five-minute medley of his hits at the Stade de France on May 28 (22) to kick off one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

“I’m so excited to take the stage at the UEFA Champions League Final in Paris this month! I intend to put on a truly special show, bringing together the spirit of my Latin heritage and a sense of togetherness for sports and music fans everywhere – I can’t wait! “said the singer in a press release.

The show will be a carnival-themed celebration. Camila Cabello will be accompanied by dancers and musicians for this spectacular event. “Pepsi has been working with UEFA to build the Opening Ceremony platform since 2016 and we’re excited to return to live stadium shows and bring Camila Cabello to the stage this year,” added the vice-president. Pepsi’s global marketing president, Eric Melis.

Camila Cabello is also supporting #Football4Refugees, an appeal by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to raise funds for displaced people around the world. She will raise public awareness of this initiative by launching the Pass It On campaign on social networks.

The UEFA Champions League final will pit Liverpool against Real Madrid.

cover media