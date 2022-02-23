Champions League: Champions Chelsea beat Lille in the first leg of the round of 16

London England.
Chelseacurrent champion of the Champions League, is approaching the quarterfinals of the Champions League after beating Lille 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday in the first leg of the round of 16 of the top European club competition.
The German Kai Havertz (8) and the American Christian Pulisic (63) were the authors of the goals for the ‘Blues’, who will have to confirm their classification in Lille on March 16.
The English team wanted to show their favorite poster in the tie and came out in a rush in search of the goal, which came after eight minutes.
Havertz, who had already had two chances to open the scoring (minutes 4 and 7), headed a cross from the corner by Hakim Ziyech in the heart of the area to put the Londoners ahead (8).
After achieving the goal, Chelsea gave possession of the ball to Lille, but the French team, despite the attempts of the Portuguese Renato Sanches, their best player, did not know what to do either and barely disturbed the goal defended by the Senegalese Edouard Mendy in the first part.
The second half was almost a carbon copy of the first, with Chelsea looking to widen the gap and after two chances from Ziyech (46) and Havertz (59), they achieved their goal through Pulisic.
Andreas Christensen recovered a ball in Chelsea’s defensive zone, N’Golo Kanté mounted a quick counter and when stepping on the rival area he gave way to his left for the incorporation of the American striker, who beat Brazilian goalkeeper Leo Jardim on his way out (63).
In the final stretch of the game, Chelsea built a wall in front of their goal and prevented Lille from reducing the score and reaching the second leg with more chances.
Starting Lineups:
Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso; Kante, Kovacic; Zyyech, Havertz, and Pulisic.
Lille: Leo Jardim, Çelik, Fonte, Botman, Djaló; Onana, Xeka, Andre; Renato Sanchez, David and Bamba.