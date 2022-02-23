Champions League: Champions Chelsea beat Lille in the first leg of the round of 16

Chelseacurrent champion of the Champions League, is approaching the quarterfinals of the Champions League after beating Lille 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday in the first leg of the round of 16 of the top European club competition.

The German Kai Havertz (8) and the American Christian Pulisic (63) were the authors of the goals for the ‘Blues’, who will have to confirm their classification in Lille on March 16.

The English team wanted to show their favorite poster in the tie and came out in a rush in search of the goal, which came after eight minutes.

Havertz, who had already had two chances to open the scoring (minutes 4 and 7), headed a cross from the corner by Hakim Ziyech in the heart of the area to put the Londoners ahead (8).