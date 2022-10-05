Champions League: disappointment for PSG despite Messi’s brilliance; City and Haaland at full throttle



Wednesday, Oct 5, 2022 4:56 PM

Real Madrid and Manchester City continued their clean sheet in the Champions League against Shakhtar Donetsk (2-1) and Copenhagen (5-0), with another double from Erling Haaland, unlike PSG hampered by Benfica (1-1). Relief for Chelsea, revived against AC Milan (3-0).

Group H: PSG in slow motion, Rabiot revives Juve

At the end of an intense and hung match, Paris SG and Benfica neutralized each other on Wednesday in Lisbon, sending the battle for first place in Pool H to the second round next Tuesday at the Parc des Princes.

In this Luz stadium where PSG had lost the 2020 Champions League final against Bayern Munich (1-0), the Parisian team opened the scoring by Lionel Messi (22nd) but it was jostled to the point of concede the equalizer on a goal against his side of Danilo (41st).

At least the Parisians keep their destiny in hand with 7 points, as much as Benfica, halfway through this group stage.

In the other meeting, Juventus Turin finally revived and it owes it to Adrien Rabiot: author of a double (35th, 83rd) against Maccabi Haifa (3-1), the French international midfielder floated, supported by the Serbian Dusan Vlahovic (50th), and offered the team of Massimiliano Allegri (3 pts) a first European success this season in the air of a breath of oxygen.

Group G: City and Haaland feast

But who will stop Erling Braut Haaland? The insatiable Norwegian striker struck twice again on Wednesday against Copenhagen (5-0), continuing his incredible start to the season with Manchester City.

With an unstoppable recovery close to the post (7th) then an opportunistic goal after a repelled strike (32nd), Haaland stunned the Danes, scoring the 27th and 28th goals of his career in C1 … in just 22 matches !

Pep Guardiola’s team is already taking an option on qualifying for the round of 16 (9 pts), ahead of Dortmund (6 pts), which plunged Sevilla FC into crisis by winning 4-1 at the Sanchez stadium. Pizjuan. What to seal the future of coach Julen Lopetegui, whom the Spanish press announces on the departure for the benefit of the Argentinian Jorge Sampaoli?

Group F: Real is doing even without realism

For lack of success, a precious victory: Real Madrid, ultra-dominant without realizing a shower of chances, took off at the top of their group by chaining against Shakhtar Donetsk (2-1) a third victory in three days (9 pts ).

At the Santiago-Bernabeu stadium, Rodrygo (13th) and Vinicius (28th) put Carlo Ancelotti’s team on the right track but they ran in vain after a third goal, like their draft striker Karim Benzema.

Previously, RB Leipzig got back in the saddle in the race for qualification by beating Glasgow Celtic 3-1 with a goal from Frenchman Christopher Nkunku (27th) and a double from Portuguese André Silva (65th, 77th).

Group E: Chelsea revive against AC Milan

Chelsea revived! Unable to win their first two matches this season in C1, the Blues reacted with style in their shock against AC Milan, crushed 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

New coach Graham Potter was expected at the turn and his team passed the test with flying colors, winning on goals from Wesley Fofana (24th), out injured, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (56th) and Reese James (62nd).

This is reshuffling the cards in Group E: behind RB Salzburg (5 pts), who tamed Dinamo Zagreb (1-0), Chelsea and Milan are neck and neck (4 pts) before their return match the next week at San Siro.