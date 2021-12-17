Champions League draws, Ceferin apologizes: “Uefa mistake”
“We apologize to everyone. It was not a human error, but of Uefa”. Aleksander Ceferin, spoke for the first time of what is happened last Monday in Nyon, during the draws for the round of 16 of Champions League. “We depended on technology and perhaps we should be less dependent on it”, added the number one in European football, during the UEFA Executive Committee. “We got the information that something was wrong with the software, I had a telephone conversation with the suppliers and they offered us to go ahead with the draw because they could not predict when the error would occur. We want to be transparent with everyone. It is too early to understand what the consequences are. “
Ceferin: “Proud of the work done”
The president of Uefa he then took stock of the work carried out in the last few years. “It was a difficult period, with so many challenges, we have been dealing with the problems related to the pandemic for two years now. I am very proud of European football, of the fans, of the media, of the entire football club. For financial fair play hor talked to the Spanish, English and German leagues. All parties are very interested and united in the change. We have to adapt to the new times and I am optimistic about the agreements we will reach because it is something important for everyone “.