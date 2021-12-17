Champions League draws, Ceferin apologizes: “Uefa mistake”

“We apologize to everyone. It was not a human error, but of Uefa”. Aleksander Ceferin, spoke for the first time of what is happened last Monday in Nyon, during the draws for the round of 16 of Champions League. “We depended on technology and perhaps we should be less dependent on it”, added the number one in European football, during the UEFA Executive Committee. “We got the information that something was wrong with the software, I had a telephone conversation with the suppliers and they offered us to go ahead with the draw because they could not predict when the error would occur. We want to be transparent with everyone. It is too early to understand what the consequences are. “