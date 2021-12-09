Sports

Champions League draws, Inter in the second tier: the possible opponents

The draw on Monday 13 December in Nyon will reveal the pairings for the Round of 16 of the Champions League. Juve and Inter (and perhaps Atalanta, must recover the challenge with Villarreal) will know their opponents. Inzaghi’s team, unlike Allegri’s, closed the group from second and therefore will be included among the not seeded and will draw a first-tier team among the seeded. According to Uefa regulations, it is not possible for a team to be drawn with one from the same group or from the same country, for the Nerazzurri, Real Madrid, Juventus and possibly Atalanta are excluded. Here is the complete picture.

Inter, Barella madness: reaction to Militao, expelled PHOTO

Inter, Barella madness: reaction to Militao, expelled PHOTO

The seeded (first tier)

AJAX
BAYERN MONACO
CITY
JUVENTUS (cannot be drawn against Inter)
LILAC
LIVERPOOL
MANCHESTER UNITED
REAL MADRID (cannot be drawn against Inter)

The unseeded (second tier)

ATLETICO MADRID
BENFICA
CHELSEA
INTER
PSG
SALZBURG
SPORTING LISBON
ATALANTA O VILLARREAL * (Postponed, to be recovered on Thursday 9 December)

Inzaghi and the groomed to Barella: "He made a fool of himself. Determinant red"

Inzaghi and brushed against Barella: "He made a fool of himself. Red decisive"

