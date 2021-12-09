Champions League draws, Inter in the second tier: the possible opponents

The draw on Monday 13 December in Nyon will reveal the pairings for the Round of 16 of the Champions League . Juve and Inter (and perhaps Atalanta, must recover the challenge with Villarreal) will know their opponents. Inzaghi’s team, unlike Allegri’s, closed the group from second and therefore will be included among the not seeded and will draw a first-tier team among the seeded . According to Uefa regulations, it is not possible for a team to be drawn with one from the same group or from the same country, for the Nerazzurri, Real Madrid, Juventus and possibly Atalanta are excluded. Here is the complete picture.

Look at the gallery

The seeded (first tier)

AJAX

BAYERN MONACO

CITY

JUVENTUS (cannot be drawn against Inter)

LILAC

LIVERPOOL

MANCHESTER UNITED

REAL MADRID (cannot be drawn against Inter)

The unseeded (second tier)

ATLETICO MADRID

BENFICA

CHELSEA

INTER

PSG

SALZBURG

SPORTING LISBON

ATALANTA O VILLARREAL * (Postponed, to be recovered on Thursday 9 December)