“Champions League draws? Juve would have been the easiest”

MILAN“Draws for the knockout stages of the Champions League? It would be difficult to identify a more affordable opponent, perhaps unbalancing I could say Ajax, or Lille. Too bad that the draw does not foresee the possibility of meeting Juve: it would have been the easiest opponent“They are the hard words of former Inter president Massimo Moratti on the sidelines of the event for the centenary of the birth of Peppino Prisco, historic vice president of the Nerazzurri. The reference is to the draws on Monday 13 December, when the Nerazzurri will discover their opponent in the round of 16 of the Champions League. According to the UEFA regulations, Inter will draw one of the first of the groups excluding the teams of the same group or the same country, or real Madrid And Juventus.

Inzaghi-Barella, peace made. Inter compete in snowballs

“Priscus convinced me to buy Inter in ten minutes”

Moratti then praised Advocate Prisco: “He was an extremely intelligent person, his every little bit more than spot on. For him, the media became a stage on which to express his thoughts naturally. And then he had been in the war, how could he worry about football issues? Priscus contacted me and told me, in just ten minutes, that Inter was going through a bad moment, and that he could recover with my help: he convinced me immediately. ”

Inter, the renewal of Brozovic is closer

