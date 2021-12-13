Champions League draws, Round of 16 2021: where to see them on TV and streaming

Through the draw in Nyon we will get to know the opponents of Juventus and Inter in the round of 16 of the Champions League and of Atalanta, Napoli and Lazio in the round of 32 of the Europa League. For Roma we still have to wait: the Giallorossi have already qualified for the second round of the Conference League. It will be possible to follow the draw from 12 on Sky Sport 24, streaming on NOW and online on skysport.it DRAW CHAMPIONS, FOLLOW LIVE LIVE

The countdown is about to expire: on Monday 13 December in the Nyon draw the next opponents of Juventus And Inter in the Champions League, and of Atalanta (eliminated from the Champions League after the home defeat against Villarreal), Naples And Lazio in the Europa League. Rome engaged in the Conference League: the draw will also concern this competition but not Mourinho's team, which has already qualified for the round of 16 having finished at the top in its group.

When is the Champions League draw? The percentages



The draw will take place in Switzerland, at the Uefa headquarters in Nyon, on Monday 13 December at 12 noon. Who takes part in the Champions League draw? The draw will involve in total 16 teams: the eight group winners, who will be seeded during the draw, and the eight second. Sixteen teams involved, including the Italian Juventus (seeded) and Inter (unseeded), to define the eight pairings of the round of 16 Seeded heads Ajax

Bayern Monaco

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

real Madrid

JUVENTUS

Lille Not seeded Atletico Madrid

INTER

Paris St. Germain

Sporting Lisbon

Chelsea

Villarreal

Benfica

Salzburg How does the draw work? There will be some stakes to respect at the time of the extraction: no team will be able to face another club of the same group or of the same nation. The seeded players will play the return match at home. Juventus, the possible opponents Atletico Madrid

Benfica

Psg

Salzburg

Sporting Lisbon

Villarreal Inter, the possible opponents Ajax

Bayern Monaco

Lille

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United When will the matches be played?

The first leg of the round of 16 will be played between 15 and 22 February, while those returning between on 8 and 16 March. The rule of away goals has been eliminated, so the matches that in the double confrontation remain tied for the number of goals scored between home and away, will go to additional timesthe. If the result is still tied after 30 minutes of extra time, then it will go to penalty shootout.

Europa League, the draw for the round of 32 The hypothesis



In this case the draw concerns the round of 32, ie i playoffs which will allow you to get the pass to access the knockout phase. From this season, in fact, the eight already qualified for the round of 16 as first in their group are joined by eight other teams determined by the playoff among the runners-up in the groups of the Europa League and the third in those of Champions. When is the Europa League draw? The draw will take place in Switzerland, at the Uefa headquarters in Nyon, on Monday 13 December at 1pm. Who takes part in the Europa League draw? The draw will involve in total 16 teams: le eight runners-up of the group stage ofEuropa League, which will be seeded during the draw, and the eight third place in the group stage of Champions League. Sixteen teams involved, including the Italian Napoli (seeded), Lazio (seeded) and Atalanta (unseeded), to define the pairing of the round of 32. Seeded heads Glasgow Rangers

Real Sociedad

NAPLES

Olympiacos

LAZIO

Sporting Braga

Betis Seville

Dinamo Zagreb Not seeded Leipzig

Port

Borussia Dortmund

Sheriff Tiraspol

Barcelona

ATALANTA

Seville

Zenit St. Petersburg How does the draw work? No team will be able to face another club of the same country. The Europa League teams will only be able to challenge those of the Champions League and vice versa. The seeded they will play the return home. Naples, the possible opponents Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund

Leipzig

Port

Seville

Sheriff Tiraspol

Zenit St. Petersburg Lazio, the possible opponents Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund

Leipzig

Port

Seville

Sheriff Tiraspol

Zenit St. Petersburg Atalanta, the possible opponents Betis Seville

Sporting Braga

Dinamo Zagreb

Olympiacos

Glasgow Rangers

Real Sociedad Teams already qualified for the round of 16: Lyon

Monk

West Ham,

Bayer Leverkusen

Spartak Moscow

Eintracht

Frankfurt

Galatasaray

Red Star When will the matches be played?

The first leg playoff matches will be played on February 17, those returning on February 24. The eight qualified teams will face the eight already qualified in the round of 16: a new draw to define the meetings.

Conference League, the draw for the round of 32 The protagonists



Conference League strikers: Abraham in the lead As for the Europa League, the draw concerns the round of 32, ie i playoffs which will allow you to get the pass to access the knockout phase. The draw will take place in Switzerland, at the Uefa headquarters in Nyon, on Monday 13 December starting at 2 pm. It will be broadcast live on Sky Sport and streamed on skysport.it. Roma have already qualified for the round of 16 and will not participate in the draw.