Champions League draws: that’s why it has been redone

After Atletico Madrid’s appeal, the first Champions draw was canceled. The fault of a sphere that shouldn’t have been there

Nyon’s ugly mess. And paraphrasing the title of Carlo Emilio Gadda’s masterpiece, let’s try to summarize what happened during the first round of the Champions League draw. And why it was canceled.

the offending ball – Giorgio Marchetti (Uefa Deputy Secretary General) draws the Villarreal ball from the urn. It is about 1.40 pm when the unscheduled event takes place. Among the possible rivals, the Spaniards could have found only the seeded ones, those who finished first in their respective groups. Instead, inexplicably among the spheres there is also that of Manchester United that the Yellow Submarine had already faced in the group. And just United, ended up in the urn – according to Uefa for a software error of an external supplier – is drawn by an incredulous Andrei Arshavin. The correction by UEFA was immediate: Villarreal were then paired with the other Manchester club, namely City. But the damage – worldwide – was done.

Athletic Resort – Because the Manchester United ball would have actually triggered a chain of errors that would distort the entire procedure. Atletico Madrid who had found Bayern Munich appealed (Liverpool was in the urn of possible opponents, but not United). And so it was. The result? All to be redone: an embarrassed tweet from Uefa communicates nothing and gives an appointment at 15 when the draw is repeated and Manchester City ends with Villarreal (HERE THE ENTIRE TABLE).

explanation – “Due to a technical problem with the software of an external provider – which instructs the officials on which teams to compete against and which not – there was an error in the draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League.” In short, the software should have indicated which balls to insert in each urn for the subsequent extraction of the matches and something did not work. This is the meaning of the note released by UEFA. But Real Madrid initially paired with Benfica (and now PSG), would have announced possible legal actions. The 13-time European champion club points out that the mistake “which led to the cancellation of the draw occurred after Benfica and Real were paired” and argues that this “double challenge, the first determined by the polls. , must be considered valid “. We’ll see…

