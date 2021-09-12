Champions League final performance with Marshmello!

written by Roberta Marciano





Last May 29th Selena Gomez she performed together with Khalid and Marshmello for the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea, later won by the latter with a goal difference.

The DJ Marshmello (who recently released a song with the Jonas Brothers) invited the former Disney star with whom he will perform, with their song Wolves released a few years ago. The event will be held on the pitch of the Stadio do Dragao in Porto and saw Manchester City face off against Chelsea in one of the most anticipated events in European and world football.

A somewhat unusual performance and not as expected. In fact, the three musical protagonists of the evening were not present at the event but a video made for the occasion with a green screen was sent. Selena is back to perform with the song Wolves. The first and last time was at the 2017 American Music Awards, when the singer had a panic attack a few minutes before going on stage.

This time Selena, even if from a distance, appeared confident and at ease giving us a performance that fans will hardly forget.

