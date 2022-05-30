Champions League final: singer Camila Cabello found the supporters “very badly brought up”

After her performance on Saturday evening, just before the Champions League final marred by incidents around the Stadium, singer Camila Cabello expressed her anger towards the supporters whom she describes as disrespectful.

A spoiled party. Singer Camila Cabello, who had been invited to perform on stage at the Stade de France on Saturday for the Champions League final, expressed her annoyance at the behavior of Real Madrid and Liverpool supporters during her benefit.

“I can’t believe people sang their anthems so loud during our show,” she wrote in a tweet, since deleted. “My team and I have worked so hard and for so long to bring good vibes and put on a good show. It was very rude,” said the ex of Shawn Mendes, before adding “But whatever. I’m glad you enjoyed it.”

In the stands, the supporters actually shouted so much that we heard “You’ll never walk alone” while the singer started her hit “Havana”.

Before this incident, the prestigious European final, hosted in Saint-Denis and won by Real Madrid against Liverpool (1-0), had been marked by scenes of chaos around the stadium which are controversial today. The Ministry of Sports convened a meeting on Monday with “all the stakeholders (…) in order to draw all the lessons and identify the dysfunctions”.