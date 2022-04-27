Champions League football – Lionel Messi above Benzema, the outrageous stat

For his first season in the colors of PSG, Leo Messi did not perform as expected. However, his statistical record is not that bad.

Leo Messi won a new title in his rich and beautiful career with the recent victory in Ligue 1. His first trophy in the colors of PSG. A PSG that he joined last summer to everyone’s surprise from FC Barcelona, ​​​​his lifelong club. While fans and observers thought that the Argentinian would slam goal after goal in Ligue 1, it was not. After 34 contested days, the former Barça has scored only 4 goals.

In the Champions League, his performances were not there either, when Paris Saint-Germain needed him the most. Inevitably, the critics fall on Lionel Messi, who should nevertheless remain in the French capital next season. And he can always tell himself that he is still ahead of Karim Benzema in a ranking this season, even if for that you have to look at the data and the Excel files.

Leo Messi, the misery too many

“BENZEMARQUE” 🔥 We can’t stop Karim Benzema! Thanks to his double against Manchester City (4-3), the striker 🇫🇷 became the top scorer of the#UCL . It equals the performance achieved by Leo Messi in the 2011/2012 season. 🇦🇷🤝🇫🇷#MCIRMA pic.twitter.com/4zlajSl9DW — THE RESERVISTS (@lesreservistes1) April 27, 2022

In modern football, stats are legion. The Whoscored site is a specialist in the world of data. As this season draws to a close, some trends are emerging. Regarding Leo Messi, one stat catches the eye. The Pulga is indeed ranked third in the ranking of the best performers of the season with an overall average of 7.71. He is just behind his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappé (7.91) and Robert Lewandowski (7.93). To obtain this average, the specialized site compiles the minutes played, shots per game, fouls suffered, poor controls, goals, assists, offside positions, lost balls and dribbles over a season. Karim Benzema is only fourth with a score of 7.68, despite his status as a big favorite to win the next Ballon d’Or. His new performance in the Champions League against Manchester City on Tuesday evening even almost put an end to the debate on this race for the Ballon d’Or. Another favorite for this trophy this year, Sadio Mané is not even in the top 10 of the highest rated players of the season by Whoscored. Liverpool can console themselves with the presence of Mohamed Salah, fifth and tied with Karim Benzema (7.68).

Karim Benzema overtakes Lionel Messi by one goal

While waiting to see the data confirm that Karim Benzema is currently well above Lionel Messi, the former Lyonnais must appreciate what the media from all over Europe are saying about him. Because whether in Spain and France, of course, but also in Germany, Italy and England. The Daily Express also takes pleasure in pointing out that with his double against Manchester City, Karim Benzema reached the bar of seven goals scored in the semi-finals of the Champions League, where the striker’s counter Barça and now PSG is blocked at six. And that, no one can take away from KB9.