Champions League, Inter and Juve are cheering for the elimination of Milan and Atalanta: the reason

In the next few days, Inter and Juve are hoping for the elimination of Milan and Atalanta from the Champions League: the reason for this deployment.

It is the time of the first judgments in Champions League. The group stage involving four Italian teams will end in the next few days. Self Juventus And Inter they are already sure of a place in the round of 16, the qualification is still to be won for Milan And Atalanta.

The Rossoneri, winning against Atletico Madrid, they have given themselves a last chance even if they will not be masters of their own destiny. In Group B a favorable combination of results will be needed including a mandatory hit against the Liverpool, with full points and already sure of first place.

Only one result available as the Goddess who will have to beat the Villarreal if it wants to enter among the best sixteen in Europe. A condition that the other two Italian teams hope will not occur because they will cheer for the elimination of their compatriots.

Champions League: Inter and Juve against the other Italians

As reported by the site “Football and Finance”, annex‘Inter and to Juventus agrees that Milan And Atalanta do not qualify for the round of 16 Champions League. The issue is linked to the “market pool”, that is the economic revenues distributed by UEFA to the Italian teams. A total figure estimated at 40 million euros to be divided between the four participants based on how many games they play in the competition.

For this reason, the Bianconeri and Nerazzurri, if they want to have a bigger share of the profit, will have to hope that the teams of Pioli and Gasperini will go out in the groups. In fact, the proceeds generated by television rights are not fair for each company but vary according to the goal achieved. A part is also linked to the positioning in the last championship of A league, but the substantial difference is created on the basis of the European path.