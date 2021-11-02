Champions League: Inter in Tiraspol to take a step towards the second round, but Lautaro’s goals are needed | News

The Argentine has been dry since 2 October and hasn’t scored in Europe for exactly one year, against the Moldovans Inzaghi is betting on him

Three points to put another brick on the road to qualifying for the round of 16 Champions League. Inter is preparing for the insidious away match of Tiraspol, against Sheriff, aware that he has a great chance to make a decisive change to his season. Beating the Moldovans would mean overcoming them in the standings and putting the European path back on the right tracks. To do this, however, you will first need to find the best Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine will return to the owner alongside Dzeko And Simone Inzaghi focuses heavily on his goals.

Lautaro is fresh from the renewal and has rested against Udinese, entering only in the last quarter of an hour. Conditions seem ideal for find the feeling with the goal, which he has been missing for a month now. The last marking came in fact on 2nd October, on a penalty, against Sassuolo. After a sprint start, with 5 goals in the first 6 of the championship and a couple of great nights also with the Argentina national team, Toro got stuck, with only one assist against Empoli on the scoresheet.

Therefore, fasting must be broken and the European fast is certainly the ideal context in which to do so, also because in the Champions League he has been missing the goal for much longer. One year exactly, to be precise. The last time he crossed his fingers on his chest as a sign of exultation in Europe was in fact on 3 November 2020, in the first leg at the Bernabeu against the real Madrid ended 3-2 for the Blancos. Inter’s dream can and must continue, but we need a Lautaro in European format.