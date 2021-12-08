Sports

Champions League, Juve beat Malmo 1-0: it is first. Atalanta Villarreal postponed due to snow – Sport

Snow in Bergamo: Atalanta-Villarreal postponed (Ansa)
Snow in Bergamo: Atalanta-Villarreal postponed (Ansa)

Turin, December 8, 2021 – La Juventus wins against the Malmo and retains the first place in the group. It is the first verdict of the evening of Champions League (under direct) who sees theAtalanta against the Villarreal: postponed for snow the kick-off, which was scheduled for 21. We play at 21.20.

Champions League, live matches – Group rankings

After yesterday’s knockouts Milan (beaten at Liverpool, then eliminated from the Champions League and out of the Europa League) e Inter (defeated in Madrid by Real and second in the round in the round of 16), the Lady surpasses the Swedes for 1-0. Juventus had already qualified for the second round: with today’s victory (and with the help of Chelsea which does not go beyond the draw against Zenit Saint-Petersburg) reaffirms the primacy in group H. At the Stadium he decides Kean’s goal in the first half. The bianconeri play the game from the first minute and in the 18th minute they take the lead with the goal of the blue, who anticipates everyone with a header on a nice cross from Bernardeschi.

In Bergamo the Goddess is forced to win to save himself: a draw would reward the Spaniards, second in the group F behind +1 from Atalanta and -3 from Manchester United.

Atalanta-Villareal, follow the direct from 21.20

Lineups and live

Juventus-Malmo 1-0, relive the live broadcast

Juventus-Malmo, Kean scores 1-0 (Ansa)

