Champions League: Juventus for the second round, Atalanta targets Cristiano Ronaldo | News

The bianconeri just need a draw with Zenit to qualify, the Nerazzurri can overtake Manchester United

The fourth day of the groups of Champions League offers two great opportunities to the Italians engaged on Tuesdays: the Juventus against Zenit St. Petersburg (live broadcast on Canale 5 and streaming on Sportmediaset.it) can qualify for the round of 16 with a draw, theAtalanta “taking revenge” on Manchester United by Cristiano Ronaldo would overtake him in the standings by giving a good push to the fate of group F.

However, it is clear that the match at the Stadium is present other implications besides that of the result: after the defeats against Sassuolo and Empoli, which led to the decision to retire, Juve needs to restart and break free. Mostly mentally, an aspect to which Allegri is very keen as evidenced by the time devoted to discussions with the team psychologist, even during yesterday’s finishing. The players, Danilo assured, are united and there are no divisions in the group and it is time to prove it.

With i returns of De Ligt, Locatelli and Chiesa, Allegri hopes to immediately reverse the course and is undecided on the classic 4-4-2 of the latest releases or opt for a more offensive 4-3-3 but which would guarantee a more compact median with McKennie and the former Sassuolo alongside Bentancur . In attack he expects that Dybala drag Morata, who will play because, as the Juventus coach said, a goal could mentally unblock him (confirming the psychological work that is working on the group).

A pinch of Juve also in Atalanta-Manchester United, which he will see the return to Italy of Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time after leaving the black and white colors. If the Portuguese sent, via social media, words to honey to the country that hosted him for three years, Gasperini and his terrible boys will not have to have sporting compassion: first of all to avenge the defeat-insult suffered in England, but also to give a nice blow to the group standings. Winning tonight, the Goddess would bypass the Red Devils who, however, are loaded and returning from a 3-0 round at Tottenham.

The good news for Gasp is the return of Palomino in defense, even if it is in fact the only change compared to the championship since the various Djimsiti, Toloi and Pessina will return after the break. And then all clinging to Zapata and Ilicic’s inspiration to show the witches, even if Halloween is now over, in Solskjaer.