Champions League, Juventus in the round of 16: how much qualification is worth

There Juventus, in great difficulty in the league where she had just returned from a draw with Inter and two defeats with Sassuolo and Verona, she managed to find herself in Champions League: the 4-2 trimmed at Zenit not only marks the return to success, but also the mathematical qualification for the round of 16 of the competition. A sporting goal, but also a financial one: the club has been arriving for months of huge numbers recapitalisations to settle debts (here are the total losses) and having hit the access to the next round reinforced the title on the stock exchange, but above all he guaranteed fresh money to the Juventus coffers. Here’s how much he earned.

Champions, Juve in the round of 16: how much they have earned so far

Participation in the Champions League is also coveted by clubs for economic reasons. Being among the 32 teams taking part in the tournament counts 15.64 million euros. Then there is – as the specialized website ‘Calcio e Finanza’ recalls – a sum that varies according to the historical ranking, that is the performance of the club over the years: Juventus, this season, have been paid 30.7 million euros. Then, the share relating to the market pool must be added, i.e. everything that derives for example from TV rights: we are talking about 4.7 million euros. In summary, here is how much Juve has earned for the mere fact of being among the participants:

participation : € 15.64 million

: € 15.64 million ranking historical : € 30.7 million

: € 30.7 million market pool: 4.7 million euros

Adding up the various items, Juventus has therefore already scored a little more than 51 million euros.

Champions, Juve in the round of 16: how much he earned thanks to the pitch

To the 51 million euros ‘owed’, Juventus has yet to add those linked to the results of the pitch. A win in the Champions League is worth it 2.8 million euros (a 930 thousand euro draw, a zero defeat – for now it is the case of Milan). The bianconeri at the moment have hit four, for a total of 11.2 million euros. By winning the remaining two games in the group, therefore, the figure could rise to reach € 16.8 million.

The passage of the round to the round of 16, also the result of the results on the field, is instead equivalent to € 9.6 million (access to the quarterfinals € 10.6 million, that to the semifinals € 12.5 million, that to the final € 15.5 million and the cup victory € 4.5 million).

In summary, Juventus have earned at this moment – thanks to the Champions League – 71.84 million euros (very precious, for example, given the high demands of Dybala to renew the contract):