Champions League, Juventus in the second round. Atalanta mocked by Ronaldo – Sport – Football

Turin, November 2, 2021 – The Juventus, equalize theAtalanta. The night of Champions League gives the qualification with two rounds to spare for the bianconeri who beat him tonight Zenit St. Petersburg for 4-2 at the Stadium. He wastes the Goddess in Bergamo, ahead twice over Manchester United from Ronaldo. It is CR7 himself twice to catch the hosts again: it ends 2-2: and Atalanta drops to third place in the group.

Champions League, the calendar – Group standings

Juventus-Zenit 4-2

In Turin the brace of Dybala and the goals of church And Morata, which cancel Bonucci’s unfortunate own goal and undermine Azmoun’s seal in the final. The Argentine opens the games on 11 ‘, but the Russians draw with Bonucci’s own goal (26’). Dybala still thinks about it, at 58 ‘, to realize the penalty provided by Chiesa, who at 73’ closes the games. Di Morata (82 ‘) the fourth goal of Allegri’s men, Azmoun’s seal in the 92nd minute was useless for the guests.

Juventus in the second round. Atalanta mocked by Ronaldo









Atalanta-Manchester United 2-2

L’ Atalanta draw 2-2 with the Manchester United and slips to the third place in group F. The Gewiss Stadium match is unlocked at 12 ‘from Ilicic, with the complicity of De Gea who passes the ball under his belly. In the recovery of the first half, the English equalized with the 138th goal in the Champions League Ronaldo. At 56 ‘Zapata’s goal, first canceled and then validated by the Var, then CR7’s cold shower at 91’.

Ronaldo’s brace extinguishes the night of the Goddess

Read also:

Antonio Conte Tottenham coach: official