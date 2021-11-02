Sports

Champions League: Juventus-Zenit ends 4-2 and Atalanta-Manchester 2-2 – Sport

Champions League, on Juventus-Zenit and Atalanta-Manchester United LIVE

Juventus-Zenit St. Petersburg 4-2 in a match of the fourth day of the group H of the Champions League. Thanks to this result, the bianconeri qualify for the round of 16 two days early.

Juventus-Zenit 4-2 (1-1) Juventus (4-4-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci (40 ‘st Rugani), De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Chiesa, McKennie, Locatelli (35 ‘st Arthur), Bernardeschi (35’ st Rabiot); Morata, Dybala (40 ‘st Kulusevski) (23 Perin, 36 Perin, 3 Chiellini, 11 Cuadrado, 30 Bentancur). All. Allegri Zenit (3-4-3): Kritsyuk; Lovren, Chistyakov, Rakitsky (29 ‘st Dzyuba); Sutormin, Wendel (43 ‘st Kuznetsov), Barrios, Karavaev (14’ st Malcom); Mostovoj (14 ‘st Krugovoi), Azmoun, Claudinho (29’ st Erokhin) (41 Kerzhakov, 91 Byazrov, 64 Kravtsov, 94 Khotulev). Herds Semak. Referee: Hernandez (Spain). Networks: in pt 11 ‘Dybala, 26’ aut. Bonucci; in the st 13 ‘rig. Dybala, 29 ‘Church, 37’ Morata, 47 ‘Azmoun. Corners: 5-5 Recovery: 0 ‘and 3’. Booked: Lovren, Locatelli, Kulusevski for foul play. Spectators: 20,053. Notes: at 12 ‘st Dybala misses a penalty kick.

“The exultation was a tribute, for me he is an idol as he is for football and for Juve: I already wanted to do it against Inter, but it didn’t seem appropriate”: so Paulo Dybala, Juventus striker, after passing and detaching Michel Platini in the all-time top scorers of the bianconeri. Joya, on the occasion of the number 105 goal with which she unlocked the match against Zenit, rejoiced lying on the ground with one arm under her head, just like Le Roi did in the 1985 Intercontinental Cup final.

Atalanta-Manchester United 2-2 in a Champions League group F match played in Bergamo.

Atalanta-Manchester United 2-2 (1-1) Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Musso; De Roon, Demiral, Palomino; Zappacosta, Koopmeiners, Freuler, Maehle; Pasalic (1 ‘st Djimsiti); Ilicic (26 ‘st Muriel), Zapata. (31 Rossi, 57 Sportiello, 42 Scalvini, 66 Lovato, 13 Pezzella, 18 Malinovskyi, 59 Miranchuk, 91 Piccoli). Coach: Gasperini. Manchester United (3-5-2): De Gea; Bailly, Varane (38 ‘pt Greenwood), Maguire; Wan-Bissaka, Bruno Fernandes (42 ‘st Van de Beek), McTominay (42’ st Sancho), Pogba (23 ‘st Matic), Shaw; Cristiano Ronaldo, Rashford (24 ‘st Cavani). (26 Henderson, 20 Dalot, 27 Alex Telles, 17 Fred, 8 Mata, 14 Lingard, 9 Martial). All .: Solskjaer. Referee: Vincic (Slovenia). Goals: in pt 12 ‘Ilicic, 46’ Cristiano Ronaldo; in the 11 ‘Zapata st, 46’ Cristiano Ronaldo. Corners: 5-1 for Atalanta. Stoppage time: 4 ‘and 5’. Booked: McTominay for foul play. Spectators: 14,443 paying for a collection of 570,158 euros.

