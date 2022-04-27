Champions League. Karim Benzema closes in on Cristiano Ronaldo record

And two that make fourteen. By scoring twice against Manchester City (Real Madrid 4-3 defeat), this Tuesday in the semi-final first leg of the Champions League, Karim Benzema brought his total goals to 14 (in 10 matches) for the 2021 financial year. -2022 of the C1. Here he is now three units from the record for goals in a Champions League season, held by Cristiano Ronaldo. The latter had scored 17 times (in 11 matches) during the 2013-2014 campaign with Real Madrid.

In the final phase, he is already doing better than Cristiano Ronaldo

The Frenchman can legitimately hope to equal, or even beat, the Portuguese record. At 34 years old, “KB9” has never seemed so strong. Having become leader of the Madrid attack, he has greater freedom than when he was in the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo, then Real Madrid’s regular scorer until his departure in 2018.

If we compare the season in which the Portuguese achieved the record, Benzema is already doing better on one point: the number of goals scored in the final phase, while there is at least one game left to play and, potentially, a second if Madrid qualify for the final. In 2013-2014, Cristiano Ronaldo had scored 8 times once the knockout phase arrived.

This year, Karim Benzema has already scored nine times: a hat-trick against Paris, another against Chelsea, then a return goal and a double against Manchester City on Tuesday. The higher the level, the more the French striker seems to be able to score. Faced with a team that does not refuse play like Manchester City, the possibility of seeing him find the net again in the second leg is great.

Especially since, as Manchester City winger Bernardo Silva has pointed out, Karim Benzema can “do a lot with not a lot”. In other words, the Madrilenian does not need a lot of opportunities to transform. Against the English, he took advantage of the only two real chances he had to score. So the possibility of seeing him beat Ronaldo’s record is widely conceivable.

The 2021-2022 Champions League scorer rankings. | PHOTO: DSAS / WEST-FRANCE

Either way, the Frenchman could go down in history by becoming the first Blue to finish a Champions League season as top scorer. His closest pursuer still in the race, Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, is “only” 8 goals. The case seems settled.