Champions League: last call for Milan against Porto | News

Rossoneri sentenced to win. Inter cannot fail against Sheriff

Milan and Inter are at the crossroads. The Rossoneri can only win against Port to continue dreaming of qualifying for the round of 16, while the Nerazzurri have the golden opportunity to overtake Sheriff by beating him at home. All with a view to the derby on Sunday evening, already decisive for the ranking. Pioli’s team, as mentioned, has only one useful result at 18:45: the victory. For Simone Inzaghi, on the other hand, three points in Moldova would mean putting a good mortgage on the passage of the round.

AC MILAN-PORTO, THE GAME TAKES PLACE AT 18:45

Five very delicate days that can define Milan’s ambitions. Stefano Pioli repeats like a mantra what have been the directives since he sat on the Rossoneri bench: one game at a time, one step at a time. And now there is Porto to think about, challenge from inside or outside, ninety minutes that can decide Milan’s European journey. “It’s a crossroads. We only have to think about the match, we want to close the streak of negative results. We have to concentrate only on Porto. We didn’t do well in the first leg. Let’s just think about tomorrow, then we’ll think about Sunday’s derby.” Unthinkable for a club like Milan to remain at zero after four games. The qualification is not yet decided. Porto and Atletico are paired to 4 points and a Rossoneri victory would upset the equilibrium of the standings. An undertaking that is not impossible but very difficult, it is certain that Milan must completely change the approach with respect to the first leg, because that of Porto was the worst performance of the season. “Porto did what we expected. They were aggressive. In that we were wrong. They played better than us – admits the coach – we moved badly and we could not overcome their pressure. Tomorrow we will have to do better. Porto is strong. We will have to be lucid and good and technically precise. ” It all lies in the approach to the challenge. Conceicao promises “great aggression” in order not to make the same mistake as Roma that awaited Milan and struggled in the first half. And the controversy of the last few days after the big match at the Olimpico is dismissed with a few words by Pioli: “I think Milan won in Rome because they played better than their opponents, just as we lost in Porto because Porto did better than us. I believe in this and I think about this, not about other situations that I cannot control. ” Milan, which has never exasperated the tone after the wrongs suffered in the Champions League, both with Atletico and with Porto, avoids making controversy even in Serie A. It is the line chosen by the club, to talk about the field and think just to play. It does not matter if someone underestimates the potential of Milan, leaders alongside Napoli: “We evaluated our performance in Rome as best we could, we saw that things were good and not so good. What they think outside Milan worries us little, we we have to stay focused on what we’re doing. We don’t deserve zero in the standings and tomorrow we have the chance to prove it. ” And Conceicao will not make the mistake of underestimating the San Siro match. “The atmosphere will not be easy. AC Milan have seven European titles and four world titles. That’s all. And they are a team that hasn’t lost in Serie A. What awaits us are so many difficulties.” Milan did not throw in the towel in the Champions League and promises, at least on the eve, not to be distracted by the results in the league. “It is the last chance we have to stay in the Champions League. We have the quality to stay in this competition and we think we can play a great match from the first to the last minute”, assures Calabria. The full-back will push on the right wing, while Theo Hernandez disqualified in the derby will start in the Champions League on the left. Brahim Diaz comes back to invent behind Giroud, who should be favored in the runoff with Ibrahimovic. Pioli can count on three aces – Kessie, Hernandez and Diaz – absent in the first leg. It will be a more proactive and qualitative Milan, the assault of a company not to say goodbye to Europe.

SHERIFF-INTER ON THE FIELD AT 9 PM

There will be time to think about the derby against Milan next Sunday, Inter have only Sheriff Tiraspol in mind. The Nerazzurri arrived in Moldova with the aim of finding three fundamental points in the run-up to the round of 16 of the Champions League: returning to Italy with a success, in fact, would straighten the situation in the standings and put Lautaro and his teammates in the best position towards the last ones. two days. And Simone Inzaghi knows it too, who pushes away the specter of the derby to keep the tension high for the match. “It is a decisive match, we knew from the beginning that we needed to make the full spoils in the two matches against Sheriff. We are thinking only of the Champions League match. Sunday we have an important match for the fans and for the club, but ours. thought is addressed only and only to the cup match “, the words of the coach in the press conference on the eve of the match. “We will have to play a real Inter match to bring home a positive result. An important and decisive match awaits us against Sheriff, we must also be strong in Europe”, added Inzaghi. The recipe is that of the first leg: great attention and balance, also because the Moldovans in any case should not be underestimated. “Also in the first leg it was a decisive match, we played excellent football and we also saw the pitfalls that await us, this team beat Real and Shakhtar not by chance”, the Inter coach commented. “We will have to play a match in which it will take great concentration because balance will be needed, the Sheriff has shown that he is very good in the counterattack”. But above all, Inter will have to take advantage of its opportunities. “We are the best attack in Serie A, we like to build, to have many scoring chances. Against Udinese we have made many shots on goal. The road is this: to build a lot without losing balance”, Inzaghi’s thought. Also because the messages arrived in the latest challenges have been positive for the coach. “We played two games against Empoli and Udinese, both very good: two treacherous matches transformed into simple matches. They were solid performances in which we conceded little. Seeing the same results arrive despite the line-up changes, is always the best for a trainer”. No turnover, however, in Moldova: Lautaro Martinez is ready to return from the first minute (“I expect from him, like everyone else, a great match”, the words of Inzaghi in a press conference on the Argentine striker) together with Dzeko in attack with Correa and Sanchez ready to take over, as well as De Vrij in defense will take back his place, while Vidal undermines Calhanoglu for a starting shirt in the median alongside the confirmed Barella and Brozovic. Hoping, moreover, also good news will arrive from Madrid, with Ancelotti’s Real playing against Shakhtar Donetsk at the Bernabeu at 6.45 pm: a success of the blancos would help and not a little, considering also that, after the match against the Ukrainians at San Siro the next 24 November, on the last day the opponents of the Nerazurri will be the Spaniards.