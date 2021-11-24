Champions League, Lille and Sevilla win. Only even for Barça: all the results

Sports

The evening of the Champions League matches ends, valid for the fifth day of the groupings. Atalanta is saved in Bern by drawing a game that long deserved to win at the last minute. Juventus suffers a painful poker in London and loses the primacy of its group. Barcelona pardoned by Seferovic in full recovery: at Camp Nou it ends 0-0, now Xavi’s team will need the victory against Bayern Munich to qualify for the round of 16. Lille and Seville win, keeping hopes alive. Tomasson’s Malmoe caresses the dream of victory but suffers the mockery at the last moment.

Group E
Dynamo Kiev-Bayern 1-2 (played at 18.45)
14 ‘Lewandowski, 42’ Coman, 69 ‘Garmash (DK)

Barcelona 0-0 Benfica

GROUP F
Villarreal 0-2 Manchester United (played at 18.45)
78 ‘Ronaldo, 90’ Sancho

Young Boys-Atalanta 3-3
10 ‘Zapata, 39’ Siebatcheu (YB), 51 ‘Palomino, 80’ Sierro (YB), 84 ‘Hefti (YB), 88’ Muriel

Group G
Lille 1-0 Salzburg
31 ‘David

Sevilla 2-0 Wolfsburg
12 ‘Jordan, 97’ Mir

Group H
Chelsea-Juventus 4-0
25 ‘Chalobah, 56’ James, 58 ‘Hudson-Odoi, 95’ Werner

Malmoe-Zenit 1-1
28 ‘Rieks (M), 92’ pen. Rakitskiy (Z)

