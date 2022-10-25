Champions League: Lionel Messi’s magnificent goal against Maccabi Haifa (video)

Already all three scorers in PSG’s victory in the first leg (1-3), Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar did it again, this Wednesday, on the occasion of the arrival of Maccabi Haifa for the 5th day of the phase. Champions League groups.

On the lawn of the Parc des Princes, the Argentinian was the first to find the fault. On the left side of the penalty area, the seven-time Ballon d’Or, who is playing his 50e match in the colors of the capital club, inherited the ball before unleashing a sumptuous strike from the outside of the left foot which ended up in the opposite side netting (19e).

Kylian Mbappé followed suit ten minutes later with a magnificent curling shot from the right foot in the opposite corner (32e). In the process, Neymar, in turn, found the net. On a service from Messi, the Brazilian scored his 13e goal of the season with the help of the post (35e).

And while Abdoulaye Seck had reduced the score with a header from close range and restored hope to Maccabi Haifa (38e), Lionel Messi scored twice with a left-footed shot just outside the box. With this achievement, the Parisian No. 30 has already scored his 11e goal of the season in all competitions, his 81e in the group stage of the Champions League, and with his two attacking friends, he allows the French champion to foresee qualification for the knockout stages.