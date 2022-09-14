Entertainment

Champions League: Maccabi Haifa’s opener and Messi’s equalizer for PSG (video)

Traveling to Israel on Wednesday for the second day of the Champions League group stage, PSG were surprised by Maccabi Haifa, who opened the scoring through Tjaronn Chery, before equalizing thanks to Lionel Messi.

Complicated trip for PSG. Traveling to Israel for the second day of the Champions League group stage, the capital club conceded the opener in the middle of the first period. Marquinhos’ teammates, who had several dangerous situations at the start of the match, were surprised Tjaronn Chery (24th).

The double champion of Israel took advantage of a loss of ball from Marco Verratti in the middle of the field. And Dolev Haziza inherited the ball before sending a cross to Chery. The midfielder popped up in the middle of the Parisian defense and cut the ball’s trajectory with his left foot to deceive Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Moved by the Maccabi Haifa players, Christophe Galtier’s men still managed to equalize a quarter of an hour later. From the left side of the surface, Kylian Mbappé sent a cross to Lionel Messi, who did not flinch to put the two teams level with a cross shot from the left foot (38th).

PSG will use the bus on other occasions during the season.

With this goal, the seven-time Ballon d’Or set a new record as he became the first player to score against 39 different teams in the Champions League, overtaking Cristiano Ronaldo (38).

