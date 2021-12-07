Champions League: Milan-Liverpool 1-2 and Real Madrid-Inter 2-0 – Sport – Football

Rome, 7 December 2021 – Milan eliminated from Europe. The Liverpool wins at San Siro 2-1 with goals from Salah and Origi overturning Tomori’s goal, while Atletico Madrid went to Porto 3-1 to take second place. By virtue of these results, Pioli’s team says goodbye to the Champions League and at the same time also to theEuropa League, closing in fourth place in Group B at 4 points.

Inter also loses at the Bernabeu against Real Madrid, closing the Champions League group in second place e however, hitting the round of 16. It ends 2-0 thanks to goals by Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio, with the Nerazzurri forced to outnumber from 64 ‘for the red waved at Barella, after the unsportsmanlike blow to Militao. There remains a bit of bitterness in the mouth of Inzaghi’s men, however, authors of a good performance especially in the first half, in which only the goal was missing.

