Sports

Champions League: Milan-Liverpool 1-2 and Real Madrid-Inter 2-0 – Sport – Football

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

Milan 1-2 Liverpool (Ansa)
Milan 1-2 Liverpool (Ansa)

Rome, 7 December 2021 – Milan eliminated from Europe. The Liverpool wins at San Siro 2-1 with goals from Salah and Origi overturning Tomori’s goal, while Atletico Madrid went to Porto 3-1 to take second place. By virtue of these results, Pioli’s team says goodbye to the Champions League and at the same time also to theEuropa League, closing in fourth place in Group B at 4 points.

Inter also loses at the Bernabeu against Real Madrid, closing the Champions League group in second place e however, hitting the round of 16. It ends 2-0 thanks to goals by Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio, with the Nerazzurri forced to outnumber from 64 ‘for the red waved at Barella, after the unsportsmanlike blow to Militao. There remains a bit of bitterness in the mouth of Inzaghi’s men, however, authors of a good performance especially in the first half, in which only the goal was missing.

Champions League, matchesCharts

Milan 1-2 Liverpool, relive the live broadcast

Real Madrid-Inter 2-0, relive the live broadcast

Read also:

Ferrero remains in prison, his daughter dumps him: “He’s not in his head”

© All rights reserved

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Marko ‘charges’ Verstappen: “Aggressive also in Abu Dhabi” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

20 hours ago

Juve-Fiorentina, relive the MOVIOLA: a goal to Morata canceled. Hands of Danilo, check and no penalty. Red in Milenkovic, the var cannot intervene | First page

November 6, 2021

Verstappen: “Ricciardo would not be at my level today” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

November 1, 2021

Serie A, Spezia-Bologna 0-1: Arnautovic’s penalty makes Mihajlovic fly | News

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button