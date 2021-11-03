Champions League, Milan-Porto 1-1: an own goal brings the first point to the Rossoneri | News

Luis Diaz immediately unlocks the match at San Siro, in the second half Mbemba’s own goal restores parity

First point in Champions League for the Milan of Pioli who at San Siro did not go beyond the1-1 against Porto which rises to five in the standings. First half all of Lusitanian brand with the boys from Conceiçao already ahead in the 6 ‘with Luis Diaz. Before the interval it is Tatarusanu to keep Milan in the game that in the second half, at 61 ‘found a draw with a’own goal by Mbemba on Kalulu’s cross-shot. A goal to Ibrahimovic canceled.

–

THE MATCH

A win at home against Porto was needed to continue cultivating that pinch of Champions dream, but at San Siro Milan did not go beyond the 1-1 comeback that still showed some shortcomings of the Rossoneri team, especially from the point physically. The draw gave the first point in the group to the boys from Pioli, who arrived for an own goal from Mbemba and after an hour of play spent more chasing Porto than building dangers for Diogo Costa’s goal, engaged in a single real goal. occasion from Giroud.

The draw, in short, is of little use for AC Milan’s European future, which is not yet far from the Champions League but only for bizarre calculations to combine, but it was the whole first part of the match that showed the limits that the Rossoneri have in the comparisons of more accustomed teams, equipped and ready for this stage trodden for years. The approach to the decisive match left everyone a little perplexed from the beginning and not only for the goal conceded already in the 6 ‘by Luis Diaz, only in the area on the left after the ball recovered with aggression (probably over the limit, but not for the referee) by Grujic on Bennacer in dribble. Immediately under a goal, the reaction of Pioli’s gang did not arrive before the interval and, indeed, the protagonist was Tatarusanu with his saves on Sanusi and Grujic to keep the match alive. A Milan too passive in the two phases and unable to free itself with the dribble from the pressure of Porto, more physical and structured in the middle of the field, led to the only conclusion of Giroud from the limit at 33 ‘for the flight of Diogo Costa for a corner. Too little.

Something changed in the second half and not only, on balance, on the final scoreboard. The 1-1, although the result of Mbemba’s clumsy own goal on Kalulu’s cross-shot in the middle of the fraction, came after the two teams reversed the game. The most proactive and perky Milan, albeit distant memory of the championship, after Evanilson’s crossbar in the 55th minute of Pepe’s tower, started to play in the half of Porto which, vice versa, holed up to defend its own goal and looking for the right counterattack. The turning point came with the yellow card to Grujic, the first to press vigorously on Bennacer and Tonali, forced to limit himself in the heat and to leave more time and space for the opponents who, however, a punishment that led to the goal after a shot by Giroud rejected by Costa have done little. Two potential opportunities for Ibrahimovic in the final thrown into the area with imprecision before the goal canceled by the Swede for the offside of Hernandez on the left.

–

REPORT CARDS

6.5 tonals – In the middle of the field he is the one who puts more determination and clarity, not only in managing the ball but also in breaking the opponent’s actions. However, he is in trouble against the physical and aggressive Lusitanian midfield, but he is the last to give up.

Bennacer 5 – The physical mismatch with Grujic is important, but the Algerian seemed distracted and never completely in the game. His play ball and chain on the trocar is risky, do it or don’t do it on the occasion of the goal conceded at the start.

Tatarusanu 6.5 – With his saves in the first half he keeps Milan in the game, he can do nothing about Luis Diaz’s goal at the start.

Grujic 7 – Sent into the fray a few minutes before the match due to Uribe’s injury, with his constant and physical pressure on the Rossoneri playmaker he puts Pioli’s team in great difficulty. From his high recovery comes the advantage of Porto, then touches the personal joy of the head.

–

THE TABLE

AC MILAN 1-1 PORTO

Milan (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu 6.5; Calabria 5.5 (1 ‘st Kalulu 6.5), Tomori 6, Romagnoli 5.5, Hernandez 5.5; Tonali 6.5 (23 ‘st Kessie 6), Bennacer 5; Saelemaekers 5.5, Diaz 5 (23 ‘st Krunic 6), Leao 5.5 (40’ st Maldini sv); Giroud 6 (31 ‘st Ibrahimovic 6). Available: Mirante, Jungdal, Gabbia, Kjaer, Bakayoko. All .: Rungs 5.

Porto (4-4-2): Diogo Costa 6.5; Joao Mario 6, Pepe 7, Mbemba 5.5, Sanusi 6; Otavio 6.5 (41 ‘st Pepé sv), Sergio Oliveira 6 (24’ st Vitinha 6), Grujic 7, Diaz 7 (34 ‘st Bruno Costa); Evanilson 6.5 (34 ‘st Conceiçao sv), Taremi 6 (41’ st Martinez sv). Available: Marchesín, Fábio Cardoso, Corona, Manafá, Nanu, Fábio Vieira. Herds: Sergio Conceiçao 6.5.

Referee: Turpin (France)

Markers: 6 ‘Luis Diaz (P), 16’ st aut. Mbemba (P)

Ammonites: Tomori (M); Grujic, Mbemba, Vitinha, Conceiçao (P)

Expelled: nobody

–

OPTA STATISTICS

• For the first time, Milan failed to win even one of the first four Champions League matches of the season (1N, 3P).

• Milan conceded goals after 5 minutes and 2 seconds: at home in the Champions League the Rossoneri conceded a faster goal only in November 1994 (Litmanen, 2nd minute – match played in Trieste).

• Luis Diaz scored after 5 minutes and 2 seconds, the fastest AC Milan goal in the Champions League since the one against Atletico in March 2014 (2:29, Diego Costa).

• This is only the third time that AC Milan have conceded a goal in their first four matches of the Champions League group (1996/97 and 2009/10 the others).

• In the current Champions League format (since 2003/04), Luis Díaz del Porto is only the second player to score both home and away against AC Milan in a single group stage of the competition, after Lionel Messi for Barcelona in 2013/14.

• Milan have benefited from an own goal in the Champions League for the first time since November 2013 (Piqué).

• Porto’s Chancel Mbemba scored his second own goal in the Champions League, and his first since November 2013 when playing for Anderlecht against Benfica.

• Luis Díaz has scored nine goals in 15 appearances for Porto this season.